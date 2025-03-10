Rabbi Pinto: Stop trying to please everyone – It’s time to say ‘Enough’

In a powerful and candid speech, Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto issued a stern warning against a culture of compromise that, he argued, leads to both personal and societal destruction. He referred to the leadership model of King Ahasuerus, whose rule was characterized by the principle of “doing as each man desired”, and explained that such a policy—one rooted in constant appeasement without principles—inevitably results in disintegration and failure.

According to Rabbi Pinto, many people lack a clear direction or ideology and aspire only to a life of ease and comfort. “There’s a problem? Give them something to eat and they’ll be quiet. Another problem? Give them a little more and silence them,” he illustrated. He emphasized that such individuals are unwilling to stand up for their beliefs, fight for what is sacred to them, or set firm boundaries. Instead, they merely attempt to put out fires as they arise.

“This was the way of Ahasuerus,” Rabbi Pinto stated. “He created an environment where everyone could do as they pleased as long as peace was maintained. The main goal was so-called ‘industrial quiet,’ but such silence leads to unparalleled destruction. When leadership focuses solely on appeasement rather than establishing a clear, moral path, a vacuum is created—one that is inevitably filled with dangerous forces. This is precisely how Haman the wicked rose from within Ahasuerus’ own palace.”

Rabbi Pinto stressed the importance of not mistaking false peace for genuine stability. “At home, in family life, in business—if there is no willingness to set limits and say ‘enough,’ if all the energy is directed toward avoiding conflicts, in the end, chaos prevails.”

He further underscored the necessity of unwavering commitment to one’s principles. “A true leader knows how to say: ‘This ends here. No more compromises.’ If everything is based on constant appeasement, life turns into an endless 180-day feast, like in the days of Ahasuerus. But feasts like these inevitably lead to collapse. Without standing firm on values, without a clear path, destruction ensues—and that destruction spreads to all aspects of life.”

Rabbi Pinto concluded his remarks with a call to resist the illusion of peace that erodes values and distorts truth. “We must put things on the table—even if it creates discomfort, even if it leads to confrontation. Only in this way can we lead, only in this way can we build, and only in this way can we prevent a situation where, through endless compromises and artificial quiet, forces of evil like Haman the wicked emerge.”

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel