Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto: “Livelihood is above fate – Everything is in the hands of G-d”

During his weekly lecture, Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, head of the “Shuva Israel” institutions, delivered a powerful message about faith and livelihood, particularly relevant in times of global economic uncertainty and crisis. Rabbi Pinto addressed the current difficulties facing various sectors worldwide but emphasized that for a Jew, the rules of economics are not the ultimate factor. “When a Jew is connected to the Almighty, he transcends fate. He is unaffected by inflation, interest rates, or global markets – nothing governs him except his faith in G-d,” the Rabbi stated. He explained that there are moments when a person feels that their financial world is collapsing, yet fails to understand that this may simply be a stage of renewal. “When everything breaks down, it’s because G-d wants to build you a new level. If you stay fixated on the broken pieces, you won’t see the next step up.”

Rabbi Pinto also commented on the business world, saying, “When a client leaves, don’t be afraid. If G-d closes one door, He will open ten others with better opportunities. A Jew who lives with true faith sees this reality every single day.” He further shared a personal story from the early days of his yeshiva: “For 32 years, we used to worry – what if a supporter leaves us? Yet every time someone left, a thousand others came who were even better.” He concluded: “Everything is in the hands of G-d. When you encounter hardship or a crisis, search for the spiritual root, examine your actions, and do what is right and good in the eyes of G-d. Then you will see tremendous divine assistance.”

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel