Rabbi Yoel Pinto: “Even under fire – one must not sink into passivity. Rise and act”

In a recent lecture, Rabbi Yoel Pinto, son and spiritual successor of Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, addressed the profound sense of helplessness that often overwhelms people during times of crisis, security threats, and inner turmoil. According to him, the very moments when a person feels there is nothing left to do are precisely the moments when they must rise, act, and initiate change.

“The rockets you read about in the news – what do they tell you?” asked Rabbi Pinto. “That everything is out of control? That you are powerless to do anything? Absolutely not. These are exactly the moments when you need to wake up.”

He explained that a person of faith can sometimes fall into the trap of feeling small and insignificant in the face of God’s greatness. “God is vast, infinite – so what can you possibly do in comparison? It may seem almost logical to fall into inaction. But that’s a mistake. A person who forgets that God is always watching over them, guiding them, and walking with them – loses themselves. Gradually, they will lose their strength, their faith, their future.”

Rabbi Pinto emphasized the delicate balance a person must maintain: never forgetting that God runs the world, while also not relinquishing personal responsibility. “Faith in God should push you forward. You are not meant to sit and wait for a miracle – you must rise and act. Step out, take initiative, and bring about the greatest transformations you can achieve in your life.”

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel