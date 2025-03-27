Halachot of Erev Pesach on Shabbat

The Torah verses convey profound messages that we can insightfully extract for our daily lives. Rabbi Shay Tahan, the Rosh Kollel of Shaarei Ezra in Brooklyn, NY, graciously opens the gates to understand them.

When the 14th of Nissan falls on Shabbat, certain halachot must be adjusted to ensure proper observance of both Shabbat and Pesach preparations.

Bedikat Chametz (Checking for Chametz)

Bedikat chametz is performed on Thursday night , the 13th of Nissan, with a bracha as usual.

• The chametz needed for Friday and Shabbat is carefully set aside in a secure place to prevent it from being scattered.

Biur Chametz (Burning the Chametz)

Chametz is burned on Friday morning preferably before the fifth halachic hour, as it cannot be burned on Shabbat. One who finds it difficult may burn the chametz later as well.

The Kol Chamira (nullification) is only recited in part. The second, more final nullification is done on Shabbat before the sixth halachic hour.

Taanit Bechorot

When Erev Pesach falls on Shabbat, Taanit Bechorot, which is usually observed on the 14th of Nissan, is moved earlier. Here are the relevant halachot:

The Fast is Observed on Thursday – Since fasting on Shabbat is not permitted, and fasting on Friday may diminish one’s enjoyment of Shabbat, Taanit Bechorot is observed on the preceding Thursday, the 12th of Nissan. However, some opinions hold that since the fast is being moved from its proper time, it is effectively canceled. Each person should consult their rabbi for guidance.

Participating in a Siyum – As in other years, a bechor (firstborn) may exempt himself from fasting by participating in a siyum (completion of a tractate of Gemara) or another celebratory mitzvah meal. This is commonly arranged in shuls after Shacharit .

Work

When Erev Pesach falls on Shabbat, the halachot regarding work on Friday (the 13th of Nissan) are different than it is on a regular year:

Avoiding Melacha (Work) – Although Erev Pesach usually restricts work from midday, this does not apply when Pesach begins on Motzaei Shabbat. However, some have the custom to refrain from engaging in significant work on Friday afternoon in honor of Shabbat and the upcoming Yom Tov.

Preparations for Shabbat and Pesach – Cooking and other necessary preparations for Shabbat and the Seder should be completed before Shabbat begins. Since one cannot prepare for Yom Tov on Shabbat, all necessary food, cleaning, and setup should be arranged in advance.

Haircuts and Shaving – Normally, haircuts are prohibited on Erev Pesach after midday, but in this case, they are permitted.

Friday Meal Preparation

Chametz meals should be eaten carefully to avoid spreading crumbs.

Matzah (matzah ashira) may be eaten at night until the morning.

Shabbat Morning Prayer and Meal Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Since all chametz must be consumed before the end of the fourth hour, Tefillah should be scheduled as early as possible and conducted efficiently, minimizing songs and lengthy ceremonies. A lengthy drasha from the rabbi should be avoided, and additional olim should not be added to the Torah reading.

On Shabbat meals, matzah is not permitted to ensure an appetite for it at the Seder night.

Two challot are needed for Lechem Mishneh as normally done, but since challah is chametz, it must be handled carefully:

Ideally, one should use small rolls to minimize leftovers and pita to prevent crumbs.

o Eat chametz over disposable napkins or designated areas to minimize crumbs.

o After finishing the bread, shake out clothing and dispose of crumbs down the toilet.

Those who prefer to avoid chametz on Shabbat and be fully prepared for Pesach may eat cooked matzah and recite Hamotzi on it, provided it was cooked in very hot water and remains at least the size of a kezayit (27g). To achieve this, one may take a square matzah and dip it in very hot water for about 10 seconds, ensuring it is fully cooked while keeping it intact. If the matzahbreaks into pieces smaller than a kezayit , its bracha changes to Mezonot .

Final Disposal of Chametz

Chametz must be finished before the end of the fourth halachic hour on Shabbat morning.

The final nullification (Kol Chamira) should be said before the end of the fifth hour .

Leftover crumbs must be flushed down the toilet or disposed of in a way that renders them inedible.

Seudah Shelishit (Third Meal)

Since bread cannot be used, the third meal should consist of fish, meat, fruits, or other kosher-for-Pesach foods and preferably end the meal before the tenth halachic hour.

Some use egg matzah for the meals instead. After chatzot (midday which is the 6 th hour of the day) until the 10th hour of the day, one may eat egg matzah but not afterward. After the 10th hour, one may eat some fruits and vegetables but should not overeat to preserve an appetite for the Seder night.

Preparations for the Seder

Cooking, setting the table, and all Seder preparations must wait until Shabbat ends and Havdalah is recited.

The phrase "Hamavdil bein kodesh l’kodesh" should be said before doing any melacha.

Kiddush at the Seder includes Havdalah, using the special format of Yaknehaz (יין, קידוש, נר, הבדלה, זמן).

These halachot ensure proper observance of both Shabbat and Pesach when Erev Pesach falls on Shabbat.

