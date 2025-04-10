Birkat Ha’Ilanot – The blessing on blossoming trees

The Torah verses convey profound messages that we can insightfully extract for our daily lives. Rabbi Shay Tahan, the Rosh Kollel of Shaarei Ezra in Brooklyn, NY, graciously opens the gates to understand them.

The Gemara (Berachot 43b) teaches:אמר רב יהודה: האי מאן דנפיק ביומי ניסן וחזי אילני דקא מלבלבי אומר: ברוך שלא חיסר בעולמו כלום וברא בו בריות טובות ואילנות טובות להתנאות בהן בני אדם.“One who goes out during the days of Nissan and sees blossoming trees says: Blessed is He who has withheld nothing from His world and has created in it good creations and beautiful trees for people to enjoy.”

This statement forms the basis for the special blessing of BirkatHa’Ilanot, recited upon seeing fruit trees blossom in the spring.

Halachic Clarifications from the PoskimThe Poskim derive several practical laws from the wording of the Gemara:

a. "One who goes out" – Must one leave the city?The phrase "goes out" prompted debate among the Poskim. RavChaim Palagi (M o’ed Lechol Chai §7) held that one must leave the city and go out to the fields. However, Chacham OvadiaYosef explains that the phrase simply refers to one who goes outdoors and sees the trees—even within the city. Ideally, one should go out to a more natural setting, but it is not required. (Or LeTzion vol. 3 p. 67; Chazon Ovadia, Pesach p. 12)

b. "In the days of Nissan" – Is it limited to Nissan?Some understand the wording strictly—especially according to Kabbalah—and maintain that the bracha should only be said during Nissan. Others, however, hold that Nissan is mentioned because that’s when trees commonly begin to blossom, but if one did not say the bracha during Nissan, it may be said afterward. (Mishnah Berurah 226:1)

c. The last day of NissanSince Rosh Chodesh Iyar consists of two days, the first day is actually the 30th of Nissan. Therefore, Birkat Ha’Ilanot may still be recited on that day.

d. "Sees trees" – What qualifies as a tree?The bracha is only said on fruit trees—not on vegetable plants or tree branches detached from the ground. However, it may be said on a tree growing in a flowerpot (as cited in Yalkut Yosef, Pesach p. 157, in the name of Rav Chaim Kanievsky).

e. One must see the trees clearlyThe bracha may not be said unless the person actually sees the blossoming trees. If it's dark, one must illuminate the area. Trees obscured by walls do not count. A blind person, unfortunately, may not recite the bracha, as the mitzvah is inherently visual.

f. "Trees" – PluralSome authorities require the presence of at least two fruit trees (Shut HaLeket vol. 2 §68; Chida in Moreh B’Etzba § 198). However, others rule that one tree suffices, and one may say the bracha over a single tree when additional trees are hard to find.

Ideally, one should avoid looking at blossoming trees unless ready to say the bracha. However, if one already saw the trees, they may still say the bracha later. (Mishnah Berurah 226:5)

h. "Blossoming trees" – What stage of growth is required?The trees must be fruit-bearing, and they must be in bloom—specifically, when the flowers first begin to bud. If the flowers have not yet budded, or if they have already fallen off and the fruit has begun to form, the bracha should not be recited.

i. Some flowers still presentIf fruits are forming but some flowers still remain, one may recite the bracha.

Spiritual SignificanceThough not technically obligated to seek out blossoming fruit trees, doing so is highly encouraged. The Zohar and Mekubalimteach that many souls are reincarnated into trees as punishment for past misdeeds. The students of the Arizal recount that he once ventured into a field and began speaking to unseen souls. When asked, he revealed that these souls had come to plead with him for elevation. He explained that when we recite BirkatHa’Ilanot, we assist these souls in rising to their proper place in the next world.

Therefore, one should not neglect this precious and powerful opportunity. Saying this bracha not only praises Hashem’sbeautiful world—it also brings deep spiritual repair.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel