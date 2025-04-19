Rabbi Meir Mazuz, renowned Torah scholar and spiritual leader, passes away at 80

Rabbi Mazuz, head of the Kisse Rahamim Yeshiva in Bnei Brak, passed away on Saturday evening at the age of 80.

He had been hospitalized recently, and in recent days his condition deteriorated.

Together with his brothers, Rabbis Tzemach and Rahamim, he established the Kisse Rahamim Yeshiva in Bnei Brak. The yeshiva's institutions include daycare centers, kindergartens, elementary Torah schools (Talmudei Torah), a girls' school, a seminary, junior and senior yeshivot, and advanced Torah study centers (kolelim) located in Bnei Brak, Jerusalem, Elad, Emmanuel, Bat Yam, Acre, and other cities. Over 1,500 students learn in these institutions.

The crowning jewel of his educational enterprise was the promotion of the Tunisian method of iyun (in-depth analysis) in Talmud study.

In addition to his Torah scholarship and halachic rulings, Rabbi Mazuz was also involved in politics. In 2014, he became the spiritual leader of the Yachad – Ha'am Itanu party, headed by Eli Yishai, and later voiced support for the Otzma Yehudit and Shas parties, as well as for Shlomo Karhi as a Knesset candidate under the Likud party. Rabbi Meir Mazuz. (credit: FLASH90 VIA MAARIV)

Throughout his political involvement, Rabbi Mazuz remained close to the Shas party and supported it in the 2022 elections. However, from the beginning of his public engagement, he positioned himself on the right-wing of the movement and often expressed criticism of what he viewed as Shas’s overly compromising leadership.

Ahead of the 25th Knesset elections, Rabbi Mazuz expressed support for Shas, but also backed Otzma Yehudit.

Eulogies from leading figures and politicians

Rabbi Eli Yishai, an aide to the rabbi:

"The mighty ones have overcome the distressed, and the Ark of God has been captured."

A pillar of fire leading before the camp, the faithful shepherd, a warrior for truth and justice. He taught Torah to thousands and tens of thousands and raised students across the entire world. Humble and modest in spirit, despite his suffering he rose like a lion in service of his Creator.

An immense Torah scholar, deeply versed in all the hidden treasures of the Torah and its commentators. He upheld the wall of faith with the clarity and purity of his Torah knowledge — the last remnant of a generation of true knowledge.

Maran, our shepherd, our great teacher, the Rosh Yeshiva, the great sage Rabbi Meir Mazuz — may the memory of the righteous be a blessing.

And all the House of Israel shall mourn the fire that the Lord has kindled.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir:

"I begin the week with deep sorrow over the passing of Maran Rabbi Meir Mazuz zt”l," Ben-Gvir began.

"I was privileged to have a close relationship with him, to hear his advice, to be blessed by his presence and receive his blessings, and to learn from his immense greatness in Torah and his love for the People and Land of Israel.

His brave and clear voice, his rulings, and his spiritual legacy will accompany us for many years to come.

I share in the grief of his family, his students, and all of the people of Israel. May his memory be a blessing."

Culture and Sport Minister Miki Zohar:

Blessed is the True Judge.

Rabbi Meir Mazuz zt”l – one of the great rabbis of Israel – has returned his soul to his Creator, Zohar began.

A figure of Torah, humility, and Jewish courage.

I was privileged to meet him, to be impressed by his personality, and to be blessed by his words. The rabbi was a clear voice of tradition and wisdom, bringing rare depth and sincerity.

A great loss to the people of Israel. May his memory be a blessing.

Interior Minister Moshe Arbel:

With deep sorrow, I part today from our teacher and rabbi, the great sage Rabbi Meir Mazuz zt”l, Rosh Yeshiva of Kisse Rahamim.

In my last meeting with Rabbi Mazuz about two weeks ago, he fondly recalled the days when I had the privilege of studying Torah in his home over twenty years ago.

The noble and awe-inspiring figure of the rabbi zt”l will be deeply missed by Torah learners and those who listened to his teachings.

May his memory be a blessing.