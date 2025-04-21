Rabbi Pinto: ״You may have everything, but if all you see is darkness — you have nothing at all"

In a recent address, Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, head of the Shuva Israel institutions, delivered a sharp and introspective message about the hidden roots of personal hardship. According to the rabbi, many of the difficulties people face in life do not stem from external circumstances, but from within — from a distorted perspective, from misplaced trust, or from the sudden collapse of seemingly secure relationships.

“A harsh legal adversary,” Rabbi Pinto said, “whether an ally or not, can suddenly become your greatest enemy. A person you supported, helped, and stood beside can, in an instant, turn against you and cause you the most intense pain.”

He listed common forces of destruction that can enter a person’s life without warning: “A neighbor, a so-called friend, the evil inclination, the evil eye, or even a random moment of misfortune. These are the forces that make life unbearable for people.”

Rabbi Pinto emphasized the sudden nature of such disruptions: “It’s always that word — ‘suddenly.’ Suddenly the evil inclination appears. Suddenly a toxic person enters your life. Suddenly darkness takes over. And from that moment, your inner world can collapse.”

But the deepest insight came when he spoke about perception. “Some people have everything — light, success, abundance — but their eyes are darkened. They only see sadness, negativity, failure. And when you see the world through darkness, it doesn’t matter what you have. Because in truth, you have nothing.”

The rabbi’s message is a cautionary one: life can change in a moment, often at the hands of those closest to us. But more critically, the greatest threat may lie not in what we lack — but in how we see what we already have. When a person learns to recognize the “sudden disruptions” and protect their inner clarity, they can withstand even the most unpredictable turns of life.

