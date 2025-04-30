Rabbi Pinto: “We must never forget the bereaved families”

In recent days, during a special lecture delivered by the Admor Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, head of the “Shuva Israel” institutions, he gave an emotional address about IDF soldiers fighting for the people and the Land of Israel. He called for deep gratitude towards the soldiers, especially those who have fallen, and emphasized the constant need to remember the bereaved families.

“The soldiers who were killed sanctifying God’s name in the battle to protect the people and the land,” emphasized Rabbi Pinto, “are holy and exalted to the highest levels. Their souls dwell beneath the Throne of Glory. The entire nation owes them its very life.”

During the lecture, Rabbi Pinto repeatedly highlighted the immense debt of gratitude owed to IDF soldiers:

“We must strengthen ourselves in love of God, in observing Torah and mitzvot, and in unconditional love for every Jew, wherever they may be. In doing so, we will honor the heroes of the Jewish nation who gave their lives.”

Rabbi Pinto further stressed the need for unity during these times:

“These are moments when all barriers between us fall,” he said. “There are no religious and secular divisions — we are all children of the Holy One, Blessed be He. We are brothers. No vile murderer will weaken the great love between us or our strong faith in the Master of the Universe.”

Continuing his remarks, Rabbi Pinto addressed the painful reality faced by the bereaved families:

“The fallen themselves are in Gan Eden, in the highest realms, having died sanctifying God’s name,” said Rabbi Pinto. “But the families — they are the ones left behind with the pain, the bereavement, and the loss. We must never, for even a moment, forget them. Under no circumstances. We must embrace them, strengthen them, and accompany them along their journey.”

Rabbi Pinto, who has been holding daily prayers for IDF soldiers since the outbreak of the war, emphasized the importance of praying on their behalf:

“Those who fight for the people of Israel are messengers of God. They fulfill the commandment to guard the nation and the land of Israel. There is no greater level than this.”

He further offered words of encouragement for the families:

“Though the holy fallen have ascended to the highest, holiest places, the families remain. They need comfort, love, and solidarity. We must not leave them alone in their pain,” Rabbi Pinto added.

Later in his remarks, Rabbi Pinto concluded:

“We must always remember the soldiers who sacrifice their lives. Remember the fallen. Remember their families. There is no greater merit than standing by their side. There is no higher mitzvah. And through this, we will bring redemption and mercy upon us all.”

