The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Chrissy Teigen celebrated Hanukkah for the first time

Supermodel, food writer and sassy Twitter star Chrissy Teigen celebrated Hanukkah for the first time this year — and it’s truly one of the sweetest odes to the Festival of Lights we’ve ever seen.

By LIOR ZALTZMAN/JTA  
DECEMBER 18, 2020 02:43
Chrissy Teigen expressing some Hanukkah envy as she viewed latkes frying: "Oh my gosh! Why have I not been doing this?! Christmas, what the heck?!" (David Livingston/Stringer/Getty Images Entertainment) (photo credit: GETTY IMAGES)
Chrissy Teigen expressing some Hanukkah envy as she viewed latkes frying: "Oh my gosh! Why have I not been doing this?! Christmas, what the heck?!" (David Livingston/Stringer/Getty Images Entertainment)
(photo credit: GETTY IMAGES)
Supermodel, food writer and sassy Twitter star Chrissy Teigen celebrated Hanukkah for the first time this year — and it’s truly one of the sweetest odes to the Festival of Lights we’ve ever seen.
First things first: No, Teigen is not Jewish — or at least has never identified as such, even though her paternal grandmother may be (more on that later). But she has spent the last few years collaborating on cookbooks with Adeena Sussman, a very Jewish author of very Jewish cookbooks like “Tahini” and “Sababa.”
Teigen and Sussman are now working on a third book, which means Sussman is spending a lot of time in the Legend-Teigen kitchen. Last week, on the first night of Hanukkah, Sussman came over to fry up a storm for Teigen and husband John Legend, along with their kids, Luna and Miles, and Teigen’s mom, Pepper.
Teigen documented the festivities. In one video, which shows Sussman (wo)manning several pans of latkes, you can hear Teigen delightfully exclaim, “Oh my gosh! Why have I not been doing this?! Christmas, what the heck?!” Hearing this celebrated famous person express her Hanukkah envy is definitely good PR for the Jewish Festival of Lights. Move aside, December dilemma, Chrissy Teigen thinks Hanukkah is way more delicious than Christmas.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CIpZXnbBRbF/
Of course, the night wasn’t just about frying latkes. Together with Sussman, the family lit the Hanukkah candles. They learned the rules of playing dreidel (Luna seemed very competitive about her gelt), and of course had a delicious feast of latkes, homemade applesauce and slow-cooked brisket along with some delicious side salads. Pepper, by the way, made a gorgeous papaya salad to go with the fried feast, and honestly, we’re very much feeling this Thai latke topping. The couple also placed latkes, brisket and applesauce packages in Ubers to send to friends, like celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, who was celebrating the holiday with hubby Mike Rosenthal. (The couple apparently didn’t know who sent the latkes but ate them anyway.)
Teigen wrote about the evening in a moving post, saying she will never forget celebrating her first Hanukkah and thanking Sussman.
“We had the most beautiful night full of gut laughing, 1,000-hour brisket, and latkes,” Teigen recounted, announcing that “applesauce is my new jam (HAHA get it)” and bragging about memorizing all the sides of the dreidel (especially the “shin”).
Teigen also shared a video of her FaceTiming her father while lighting the Hanukkah candles. She ended the post with a dedication to his mother, and her grandmother, Ruth Schaefer. Schaefer is both a German and an Ashkenazi Jewish name. Schaefer’s parents were of German descent, according to one article, and her mother’s maiden name was Heller, which is also a name fairly common among German Jews. So it is very possible that Teigen does have some Jewish roots (especially since she dedicated this very Jewish post to her).
Either way, it’s truly a pleasure to see a famous celebrity like Teigen and her husband (he’s famous, too, we guess), celebrate Hanukkah and share its joys with their millions of followers. Hanukkah has never looked more glamorous. We wish a hearty chag shameach to the Teigen-Legend fam!
   
This article originally appeared on Kveller.


Tags Hanukkah celebrity Chrissy Teigen
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Turkey finally faces the consequences of its actions By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Sa'ar: A new player, not necessarily a big bang on the political scene By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Netanyahu's showmanship made COVID-19 vaccine arrival about him - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Rafael Medoff Remembering the rabbi of Buchenwald By RAFAEL MEDOFF
Amotz Asa-El Did Arab leaders learn from the mistakes before the Arab Spring? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Cats recover from COVID-19 very quickly, scientists want to find out why
Cats can recover from COVID-19 faster than humans. What is their secret?
4 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by