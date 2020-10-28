Do I need to believe in God to be Jewish?

Belief in a God who is involved in the affairs of the world is a central tenet of Judaism. Yet, Judaism emphasizes doing good deeds more than faith alone– ‘deed’ is more significant than ‘creed’. In the words of the Jerusalem Talmud, “Better that they abandon Me, but follow My laws.” One can doubt the existence of God as long as one observes the Torah.





While evil and wicked behavior can be attributed to humanity, some may deny God’s existence because of natural suffering.





Judaism is well-aware of this classic question and acknowledges its difficulty. In the words of Mishnah in Ethics of the Fathers (4:15), “It is not in our hands [to explain the reason] either of the security of the wicked, or even of the afflictions of the righteous.”



