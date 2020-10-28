Do Jews believe in heaven?

Judaism is more concerned about what human beings do in this world than in the next. While Jewish tradition speaks of the ‘World to Come’ (‘Olam Haba’) where people receive their ultimate spiritual reward, and the resurrection of the dead (Tehiyat Ha-Meitim), Judaism does not posit a clear point of view as to when these will be experienced, and what the terms mean. According to some authorities, ‘The World to Come’ refers to the world inhabited by the righteous after death. According to others, this term refers to a time after the resurrection of the dead.