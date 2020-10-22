The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Genesis reminds us that God chose to make humans despite their fallibility

In one of the many passages addressing the creation of Adam, God wonders pre-creation how to proceed since both wicked and righteous will be brought into the world.

By NECHAMA GOLDMAN BARASH  
OCTOBER 22, 2020 20:42
Over and over, the midrash recognises the equal potential for good. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Over and over, the midrash recognises the equal potential for good.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
As we begin the book of Genesis, I am continuously struck by how complex the personalities are in the stories. The tension that characterizes people’s ability to choose between right and wrong is exemplified immediately after God creates man and woman.
All choices have consequence, as we find out when Adam and Eve are evicted from Eden and later, when Cain is exiled. The midrashic authors of Genesis Rabbah spend much time wondering why God created human beings, given their propensity for wrong, and often, evil choices.
In one of the many passages addressing the creation of Adam, God wonders pre-creation how to proceed since both wicked and righteous will be brought into the world in the aftermath of this act. He chooses to “ignore” the way of the wicked, collaborate only with His quality of mercy, ignoring justice, and is thus able to create Adam, who originally is both male and female, in His image. In other words, God has to act counter to His own nature.
In the same chapter, another midrash pits four virtues arguing before God for and against the creation of man. Loving-kindness and Charity argue for the creation since humans are capable of tremendous acts of kindness and compassion toward one another. Truth and Peace argue against the creation since humans are equally capable of falsehood and treachery. In response, God hurls Truth to the ground, giving Him a clear majority (2 to 1), as well as providing humans with greater access to Truth. In the end, God creates while the arguing in heavens continues.
By visualizing and anthropomorphizing God in these narratives, the midrashic authors try to understand how God came to create such a flawed being with so much potential for harm, destruction and evil. Yet over and over, the midrash recognizes the equal potential for good and, more importantly, for connection and conscious relationship to God.
It is not surprising that the first two stories in Genesis are of sin. Our relationship with God will continuously be composed of cycles of rupture, reconciliation, consequence, punishment and, ultimately, connection. In all relationships, the ruptured aftermath of hurt, anger and betrayal create space in which growth is possible. As Leonard Cohen wrote in “Anthem,” “Ring the bells that still can ring / Forget your perfect offering / There is a crack in everything / That’s how the light gets in.”
God remains with both Adam and Eve as well as with Cain after they sin. He even initiates the conversation both times with the word “Ayeka” (or in Cain’s case, – “Where is your brother?”) – prompting a degree of self-reflection, although they all flail wildly about to try and escape such scrutiny.
This week’s Torah portion brings us the flawed heroic character of Noah. It starts with so much possibility. Already at his birth, Noah is marked by his father as a child who will herald the beginning of a new era in man’s relationship with God, bringing respite from the cursed land.
Unfortunately, such relief is short-lived. God chooses to eradicate all that has been created with the exception of Noah, who is special, finding favor in God’s eyes. This being singled out initially finds Noah doing all that God has commanded of him, from building the ark to bringing in the animals as directed. How does Noah find himself at the end of the story drunk, naked and alone in his tent, vulnerable to some ambiguous deviant act on the part of his son?
One clue might be found in the one instance in which Noah deviates from God’s word. God commanded men and women to enter the ark separately. However, when disembarking God specifically commands that they go out in pairs and begin to procreate. While the animals, instantly and instinctively follow this directive, Noah exits as he entered, with men and women separate. He seems unable to conceive of reproduction and rebuilding in the aftermath of such destruction. His first act of creation is not to procreate but to plant a vineyard and afterward, to fall into a drunken stupor. It is the end of his story and there is no growth potential.
There is a midrash, popularized by the commentator Rashi, that wonders about Noah’s nature. Was he great in his time because the rest of the generation was wicked or would he have been greater had he lived with people of greater character? In other words, what makes someone great? Is it nature or nurture? This question will be heightened by the subsequent emergence of Abraham, who comes out of nowhere and yet shows unwavering faith in his belief in God.
There is another midrash that ties together God’s desire to create human beings despite their fallibility. The Torah tells us that Noah walked with God. In a later verse, God tells Abraham to walk before him. A comparison of the texts leads the midrash to conclude that walking before someone is greater than walking with them.
“R. Nehemiah said: He might be compared to a king’s friend who was plunging about in dark alleys and when the king looked out and saw him sinking [in the mud] he said to him… come and walk with me. But Abraham’s case is rather to be compared to that of a king who was sinking in dark alleys and when his friend saw him, he shone a light for him through the window. Said he to him… come and show a light before me.”
Noah’s nature ultimately limited him. In the parable, the king extricates his friend from the darkness, providing him with safety and companionship, but the hierarchy is clear – the king remains unaffected by the friend’s struggle. God offers Noah salvation but nothing more. He is unable, on his own, to seek a deeper relationship with God once he is physically safe, traumatized perhaps by witnessing the power of God’s wrath unleashed on the world.
Abraham, in contrast, represents a completely different model of interaction with God. In this parable, the king is the one sinking into dark alleys and into obscurity. Only the light shone by his friend illuminates his presence. In other words, the king needs the friend to be seen in the world or he will sink into darkness. This parable beautifully illustrates the need of God to be seen in the world. It will be those who walk before Him rather than beside Him that will be working in partnership to shine God’s presence for all to see.  ■

The writer teaches contemporary Halacha at the Matan Advanced Talmud Institute. She also teaches Talmud at Pardes along with courses on Sexuality and Sanctity in the Jewish tradition.


Tags Torah Genesis Beresheet
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Mutual Respect Charter signed by 70 MKs encourages respect in Knesset By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Why Israel must stand with Armenia - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy J’Accuse: The WZC has become the World Zionist Casbah By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef MKs Regev and Zohar caught acting as blackmailers -opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Elana Maryles Sztokman Anyone who thinks Trump is good for the Jews is a ‘freier’ By ELANA MARYLES SZTOKMAN

Most Read

1 Over 70% of coronavirus patients wore mask, followed guidelines - CDC study
A protective face mask is seen as curbs to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been reimposed after a rise in new cases, at Zikim beach in southern Israel July 21, 2020. Picture taken July 21, 2020.
2 Hadassah hospital consulting with US medics on COVID treatment for Erekat
Palestinian Chief Negotiator Saeb Erekat meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (not pictured) in Amman, Jordan, September 6, 2020.
3 Anyone who thinks Trump is good for the Jews is a ‘freier’
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump makes an announcement about his treatment for COVID-19 in Washington last week. October 2020.
4 20% of verified coronavirus patients did not develop immunity
Sheba Medical Center team at the Coronavirus isolation ward of Sheba Medical Center unit, in Ramat Gan, June 30, 2020.
5 75% of US Jews voting for Biden in US presidential election
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed at start of the all virtual 2020 Democratic Convention hosted from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by