The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Judaism

How Bible study in a Catholic monastery led one New Yorker to make aliyah

"As someone who takes the Bible literally, I couldn’t not become a Jew."

By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN  
DECEMBER 17, 2020 15:57
Robert Aiello with his wife, Leslie (photo credit: DARIANY PENA)
Robert Aiello with his wife, Leslie
(photo credit: DARIANY PENA)
If Bob Aiello’s life were a movie – and it surely could be – viewers would hardly believe this flick is fact and not fiction.
As a child, Bob yearned to be a Catholic monk and instead became an Orthodox Jew. Born blind due to inoperable cataracts, he saw his mother’s face for the first time when he was 17, thanks to the advent of laser surgery.
He has a master’s degree in industrial psychology and wrote several technical books, including Agile Application Lifecycle Management – Using DevOps to Drive Process Improvement.
He has served in the New York City Police Auxiliary for 28 years, most recently in the transit bureau, and has been doing broadcast journalism as a hobby since 1979.
And although he is a staunch Zionist, Bob made aliyah when he did without really intending to. Three of his five children had already moved to Israel and served in the IDF. He and his wife, Leslie, had given permission for their youngest, Devora, to immigrate by herself at age 17.
“We only got on the plane because at the last minute the Israeli Immigration Authority would not allow our daughter to make aliyah on her own despite the paperwork we signed,” he explains. “So we arrived in August 2018, exhausted from the unexpected and hasty packing, but exhilarated that our dream of living in Israel was finally becoming real.”
Until then, all had been planned carefully to allow Devora ample opportunity to learn Hebrew, make Israeli friends and adjust to Israeli culture. She and Leslie spent 25 months in Israel over the course of three-and-a-half years, beginning in August 2014.
Bob was able to visit every few months by shifting his career from management roles to hands-on technical tasks that he could do remotely.
This exceptionally devoted approach to their daughter’s absorption paid off well.
“Devora was able to ace an interview in Hebrew to be accepted into a selective two-week science research program for Israelis at Weizmann, which she attended that August, right before our aliyah,” Leslie says. She completed her bagrut (matriculation exams) after aliyah. Now, at 19, she serves in a combat position in the air force.
The Aiellos’ oldest son, Shmuel, now 32, arrived in 2009 followed by David, now 26, and Esther, now 23. One son, Massimo (Moshe), 29, chose to remain in America.
“Just as my family immigrated to the US from Italy to provide a better life for their children, we followed our children to Israel, wanting a better life for them – not so much in terms of physical prosperity, but more in terms of spiritual prosperity,” says Bob.
He found out a few years ago that the surname Aiello is shared by many descendants of conversos – possibly explaining why both he and his brother felt drawn to Judaism.
“My journey to becoming Jewish began when I was studying the Bible in a Catholic monastery during Easter week,” he says.
The blind teenager was intrigued by a verse in Exodus: “And you shall observe the Feast of Unleavened Bread, for on this very day I brought your hosts out of the land of Egypt. Therefore you shall observe this day, throughout your generations, as a statute forever.”
“I asked other brothers and priests why we didn’t obey this permanent statute and they didn’t have any good answers. That was the beginning of my exit from the Catholic church,” he says. “I came to Judaism spiritually and cerebrally. As someone who takes the Bible literally, I couldn’t not become a Jew.”
After seven years of study, Bob completed his conversion at age 25. Six months later, he met Leslie Sachs at a Purim party in New York City. They’ve been married 35 years.
“I was intrigued from his opening line about his blindness and I’m still interested 30-plus years later,” says Leslie, who is a school psychologist and runs the couple’s hi-tech consulting practice.
The Aiellos raised their kids in Brooklyn and later in Elizabeth, New Jersey, with strong Zionist values. But familial obligations were keeping them stateside.
“I took care of my mother in our home the last year she was alive,” says Bob. “I had priests and nuns coming to visit her. I encouraged her to be herself and that’s a theme in our family. We are real; we like to be ourselves.”
He notes that his family embraced his conversion. His grandmother even made her kitchen kosher. His mother did not share his enthusiasm for Israel but accepted it.
In September 2016, Bob began producing a weekly radio segment on Israeli technology and innovation for Israel News Talk Radio. The show, still running, “is a way to say, ‘This is Israel, this is how amazing we are, and this is how we give back to the world.”
Bob works remotely for US technology firms, having found that Israeli hi-tech culture values youth over experience.
“This is pretty ironic given that most Israeli firms want to establish a presence in the US and Europe and need our experience to be successful,” he says. “In the US and Europe I am regarded as an industry expert but in Israel I am just an old guy who didn’t go through 8200,” referring to the elite military intelligence unit.
“We love living in Israel but there are indeed many challenges,” he says. “I am generally good with languages – speaking German, Yiddish and some Russian – but I have struggled to learn Hebrew. Just dealing with getting utilities is ridiculously impossible without help from Hebrew-speaking Israelis – in our case, our children.”
And yet, he says, “As I walk through the streets of Jerusalem, I rejoice at the fact that I have essentially stepped into the Bible and live my life now as an Israeli.”
Leslie echoes her husband. “We are optimistic for the future and if anything wish that we would have been able to make aliyah earlier,” she adds.
Robert Aiello - From Elizabeth, New Jersey to Jerusalem, 2018


Tags Judaism Catholic Conversion to Judaism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel should not agree to 'outrageous' Hamas prisoner swap By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Sa'ar: A new player, not necessarily a big bang on the political scene By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Netanyahu's showmanship made COVID-19 vaccine arrival about him - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Rafael Medoff Remembering the rabbi of Buchenwald By RAFAEL MEDOFF
Amotz Asa-El Was the Arab Spring a revolution? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Cats recover from COVID-19 very quickly, scientists want to find out why
Cats can recover from COVID-19 faster than humans. What is their secret?
4 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by