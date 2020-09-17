In courtyards and online, holiday services will look different this year

Prayer services during this High Holiday season are going to be far different from anything they have ever been before.The rampant COVID-19 outbreak means that synagogues have effectively become no-go zones, even during the week. The lengthy and communal nature of holiday services over Rosh Hashanah and the upcoming Yom Kippur fast, coupled with the health risk posed by the pandemic, means services cannot take place indoors.The solution for likely hundreds of thousands of worshipers will be outdoor services.For many, such services are now commonplace, having been established on a regular basis since the pandemic first broke out in Israel in March, before Passover.They take place in the courtyards of apartment buildings, on adjacent balconies where space is in short supply, in gardens, parks, or a mixture of such venues.But the High Holidays, which always attract more worshipers than the rest of the year, mean that these pop-up services require greater organization. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Benjy Richman, 75, who lives in Jerusalem’s Katamon neighborhood, has been organizing a regular prayer service since mid-March.
Services take place on both sides of a residential street and from overlooking balconies, with around 25 people attending on weekdays and 80 on Shabbat.For Rosh Hashanah, Richman expects around 90 people to attend on the street and another 30 from balconies.To to conform with government regulations, Richman has acquired several gazebo style tents and barrier railings to provide shade during the services and to separate worshipers.Five separate areas are designated for men and four for women.Because the service is outdoors and the weather will likely be hot, service length will be curtailed to around three hours.One participant in the service who owns a Torah scroll lends it to the community, and extra chairs for the High Holidays were donated by another participant in memory of terror victims Dr. David Applebaum and his daughter Nava.Effy Hochstein, 52, another courtyard prayer service organizer, helps arrange regular services which take place at the back of four different apartment buildings in Jerusalem’s Rasco neighborhood.Some individuals participate from overlooking balconies, including an 80-year-old who performs the priestly blessing from the third floor, and a 90-year-old who will blow the shofar on Rosh Hashanah from the fifth.Although he said that the new pop-up community has been “a great experience” and that the cooperative attitude has been a point of light, Hochstein added that he misses the more customary and comfortable venue of an actual synagogue.In the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak, courtyard services are also being planned for Rosh Hashanah.Yaakov Veeder, a member of the city’s municipal council for Likud, says however that due to the extremely high population density in the city, biased enforcement of regulations by the municipality and what he calls its public-diplomacy failure, he is highly concerned that government COVID-19 regulations for prayer services will be widely flouted.“Anyone who knows what Bnei Brak looks like, with its small spaces, little shade outdoors, and anyone who knows that Rosh Hashanah prayers can last six or seven hours, knows that the government regulations are not realistic here,” said Veeder, who is ultra-Orthodox.He said that public trust in the city has been lost for a good part of the population, noting that while during the first lockdown most people prayed from balconies and courtyards, recently he has witnessed far fewer such services and more people praying in synagogues, in greater numbers than are permissible.Veeder added that enforcement of the regulations is essentially corrupt and that residents with connections to officials in the municipality avoid fines or have them canceled.Some communities strictly adhere to the regulations, but he voiced concern that extremist groups in the city, such as the “Jerusalem Faction” and some hassidic communities, will likely pray inside synagogues in numbers far greater than allowed.Veeder compared the situation in Bnei Brak unfavorably with that in another ultra-Orthodox town, Kiryat Ye’arim, where infections have been kept low, following an initial spike, through a comprehensive public diplomacy campaign and city-wide measures designed to help residents maintain quarantine regulations.One thing which Veeder believes badly damaged the ultra-Orthodox public’s trust in the regulations on a broader level is the ongoing demonstrations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, which he said Bnei Brak residents have cited to him time and again as what they see as the unfair application of COVID-19 rules.“I am very worried, there is going to be huge chaos over Rosh Hashanah. We have one of the highest rates of infection in the country, and we’re never going to bring the rate down if things continue like this,” said Veeder.One way around the problem of spreading COVID-19 over the High Holidays, which has been embraced by many non-Orthodox communities, is to conduct services virtually via video-conference programs.This method has been adopted for pluralistic digital High Holiday services by the “Zion Congregation” in Jerusalem, in cooperation with the Beit Midrash for Israeli Rabbis of the Hatman Institute and the Midrasha at Oranim.The organizations state that the services will be accessible without violating Jewish law, which has traditionally prohibited the use of electricity on Shabbat and holidays.Zion Congregation and the Beit Midrash have, however, prerecorded the High Holiday services which will be broadcast online on the websites of these organizations.The organizations recommend that users set up their digital devices and navigate to the relevant webpage before the beginning of Rosh Hashanah.The prerecorded services will commence at a set time, allowing participation without any further use of the computer, and will be silent between services.“This year in the shadow of the coronavirus and the concern for the danger to life, the High Holidays will be very different and will be from afar,” said Rabbi Tamar Elad Appelbaum, founder and director of the Beit Midrash for Israeli Rabbis.“This is a time when we need to learn to live with uncertainty, and the fog of lack of information. Along with the obligation for distancing, we want to practice mutual responsibility and protect our bodies and our souls, and ensure that no one is left alone for the prayer services over the High Holidays.”
