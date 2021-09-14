Israeli artist, mystic Baruch Nachshon is dead at 82

Israeli artist and mystic Rabbi Baruch Nachshon has passed away at the age of 82, haredi media reported.

Born in Haifa to Holocaust survivor parents, Nachshon was one of the original Jewish settlers in Hebron following the Six Day War.

However, he is best known for his artwork . His art is very mystically inspired, drawing heavily from biblical stories and their rabbinic interpretations.

He had been guided in his artwork by the Lubavitcher Rebbe himself in Brooklyn.

“Wherever I go, I was to bring my paints, the Rebbe had told me. The Rebbe gave me a scholarship and told me to find an art school to study – but with strict conditions to elevate art in a kosher manner,” Nachshon had told The Jerusalem Post in 2018.

“Most art schools required drawing from models in the nude and sculpting the human form, and this was not acceptable. So I had to turn down several offers until I finally found a place at the School of Visual Arts.”

The art created over Nachshon’s two years in New York City, 1963 to 1965, became the first and only exhibition the Rebbe allowed to be held at 770, Chabad Lubavitcher world headquarters, where the opening was attended by the Rebbe himself.

Jerusalem by Baruch Nachshon (credit: JWG LTD)

His work has been shown worldwide, and he had even illustrated a copy of the Book of Psalms released by Koren Publishing in 2015.

He is survived by his wife, Sarah, as well as his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Liane Grunberg contributed to this report.