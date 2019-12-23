Hanukkah candle lighting live from Istanbul, Turkey - watch

In honor of the holiday of Hanukkah, The Jerusalem Post will be live-streaming candle lighting events from around the world, including Moscow, Tokyo, Istanbul, Vienna and more.On Monday, the second night of Hanukkah, candle lighting will be taking place in Istanbul, Turkey.the Post's Facebook page at 7:00 p.m. Israel time. On the first night of Hanukkah, Sunday, Jews in Moscow's Red Square lit candles and celebrated together:The Jerusalem Post wishes all those celebrating a happy Hanukkah!You can watch it live on