The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Judaism Jewish Holidays

Green Shabbat? New initiative promoting Israeli style Shabbat launched at President’s house

Kabbesa-Abramzon revealed new projects currently running within the Institute and looking at additional options so that Shabbat “will truly become the day of rest.”

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JUNE 1, 2022 14:42
New initiative promoting Israeli style Shabbat launched at President’s house (photo credit: ANASTASIA SHUB)
New initiative promoting Israeli style Shabbat launched at President’s house
(photo credit: ANASTASIA SHUB)

The "National Institute for Shabbat, Society and Economy", a social enterprise that operates within the 'Shearim' association, was launched at the President's House at the beginning of the week.

As part of the event, President Issac Herzog had a conversation with the institute's founder and CEO Ruth Kabbesa-Abramzon, and the Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs, MK Matan Kahana, Chairman of the ''Shearim'' Association, former head of the Israeli police Roni Alsheich and Sen. Joe Lieberman, who currently heads the Public Council of the National Institute for Shabbat.

Kabbesa-Abramzon revealed new projects currently running within the Institute including an examination of the Israeli work week and looking at additional options so that Shabbat “will truly become the day of rest,” according to Kabbesa-Abramzon. This initiative is run by the former CEO of the Prime Minister's Office Eyal Gabay.

Green Shabbat

The second initiative is “Green Shabbat” - turning Shabbat into the “national green day” in Israel by examining options for the reduction in polluting activity during Shabbat. This project will be led by Chief Rabbi of Ramat Gan Yaakov Ariel and Chairman of the Israeli Climate Forum Dov Hanin.

The third initiative is a team of senior Israeli who are trying to promote social gatherings and social cohesion during Shabbat. This team is led by the former head of the National Security Council, Meir Ben Shabbat.

A new initiative promoting a national Israeli style Shabbat was launched at the President’s residence. (credit: ANASTASIA SHUB)A new initiative promoting a national Israeli style Shabbat was launched at the President’s residence. (credit: ANASTASIA SHUB)

Comments

"In my eyes, Shabbat is not a divisive factor as one tends to think. Shabbat is a unique platform that the Jewish people brought into the world through the Bible," Herzog said during the conversation. "It is a special day of rest that allows food for the soul.

"It is our duty as a society to know each other, to get to know the beliefs, opinions, perceptions and religions. Everyone is equal in the State of Israel and only in this way can we become stronger and develop as a people and as a society."

"In my eyes, Shabbat is not a divisive factor as one tends to think. Shabbat is a unique platform that the Jewish people brought into the world through the Bible."

President Isaac Herzog

Kabbesa-Abramzon said that "it's time to reach the middle ground, and learn together about the social Jewish gospel that the Sabbath has brought to the entire world. Together we will make Shabbat a day of tolerance and connection between all. Instead of being a rock of controversy - it will be the main branch, the connecting point that binds us together, the place where we tear down the walls and become one people."

Roni Alsheich, the chairman of the 'Shearim' Association and former head of Police said: ''When I told the president about the institute, I saw the spark in his eyes. The President's house is the most appropriate place to give an umbrella to the Institute. Shabbat brings peace between any person and his family, between the worker to the employer and between man and nature. We chose the house of peace - the house of the President."

Deputy Minister Kahana spoke at the event and said that "the vision presented to me by Kabbesa-Abramzon met my perception of the Sabbath and the significant plans she laid out before me have the potential to realize the vision we all have in common. I hope that the institute will restore the Shabbat crown to its former glory and turn the Shabbat in Israel from a cause of controversy into another bedrock for our existence here."

Sen. Joe Lieberman concluded by saying that “I am a big believer in Shabbat, and I love this holy day. I identify with the goal of the National Institution, which is to make Shabbat a source of national unity in Israel. Our goal is not to bring more Israelis closer to Shabbat observance, but to connect more Israelis to Shabbat traditions and open the doors of Shabbat to them."



Tags isaac herzog shabbat green israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient 'Dragon of Death' flying reptile discovered in Argentina

Pterosaur (Illustrative).
2

Why is Iran showing off a 'secret' drone base? - analysis

Iran's Army chief, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi and Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff, Major General Mohammad Bagheri visit an underground site with drones at an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on May 28, 2022.
3

Taiwan jets scramble as 30 Chinese aircraft enter air defense zone

A model of the Chinese Fighter aircraft is seen in front of Chinese and Taiwanese flags in this illustration taken, April 28, 2022. Picture taken April 28, 2022
4

Why are political voices saying Ukraine should 'settle'? - analysis

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky signs on a national flag as he visits a position of Ukrainian service members, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine May 29, 2022.
5

Israel responsible for assassination of IRGC officer, claims NYT

Family members of Colonel Sayad Khodai, a member of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, weep over his body in his car after he was reportedly shot by two assailants in Tehran, Iran, May 22, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by