Viral Tiktok gives non-Jews tips on how to join Hanukkah festivities

The Hanukkah season has started for Jewish communities all around the world. Many Jewish people are hosting their own Hanukkah parties and inviting their friends, some of which aren't Jewish and are probably wondering, "What do I do for a Hanukkah celebration?"

No need to ask that question anymore after a TikTok went viral explaining how to attend a Hanukkah party when you aren't Jewish.

What is this TikTok?

With over 220 thousand views and 51 thousand likes, @_happy_dagger_ started by explaining why she created the TikTok video in the first place.

HANUKKA DREIDELS display the letters of the Hebrew acronym for ‘A great miracle happened here.’ (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

"A lot of my non-Jewish friends have told me that they're a little nervous to attend my Hanukkah party," she explained. "They're worried about being respectful."

Some people might be worried about having to act or dress a certain way. "We don't believe our laws and customs apply to people who are not us," she said. "That means that you're not going to be expected to pray. You won't be expected to dress a certain way, to restrict yourself to certain foods, that sort of thing."

"However, when bringing food to a kosher home...don't," she explains further. "Bring flowers. I promise you, as kind as you are and as much research as you do, you will not get it correct."

When going to a non-kosher home for a Hanukkah party, "bring fried food," she said. "You can also bring gelt. They are little chocolate coins that we use for a game called Dreidel."

What is Dreidel?

"It's a game that we've been playing for 2,000 years," she explains. "It is so much more fun than you think. There's a reason why it stuck around for so long."

"You're not expected to bring your own unless you have a really groovy one. If you want to show off, look up the rules before you come," she said.

With Christmas around the corner, she didn't forget to mention not to bring anything Christmas-related. "Don't wear your ugly Christmas sweater."

She ends her TikTok video with a nice Hanukkah message for everyone watching, "Happy Hanukkah to all my Jewish friends. I hope you all have the best Hanukkah yet this year!"

"I'd also go to the Kosher deli and ask their advice on what to bring," one of the 613 commenters wrote. "What they suggest is what I bring."

"Every time I hear something about dreidel, it gets more and more wild and interesting," another commenter wrote. "It sounds SO fun omg!"