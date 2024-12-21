Lighting up NYC: World's largest menorah erected in New York ahead of Hanukkah

The World’s Largest Menorah was erected on Thursday at the corner of 5th Ave and 59th Street, near Central Park in New York, Chabad Lubavitch announced Thursday.

The menorah, standing at 36 feet high, is one of 15,000 large public menorahs internationally, the Orthodox Jewish movement added. Israeli artist Yaacov Agam designed the menorah, and public officials and dignitaries frequently visit it during Hanukkah.

Public menorahs have also been showcased at the White House, the Eiffel Tower, and other major global landmarks.

Menorahs are lit in celebration of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah.

The story of Hannukah follows the military success of the Maccabees - who defeated occupying Seleucid powers. An illustrative photo of oil candles lit on the first night of Hanukkah. (credit: FLASH90)

Upon recapturing Jerusalem after the Seleucids desecrated the second temple, only one container of usable oil was found, just enough for a single night. However, in what is depicted as a miracle, the oil was said to last eight nights.

In celebration of this, Jews light a menorah for eight nights and enjoy fried food.

In Memorium

This year’s menorah lighting, organized by the Lubavitch Youth Organization, is dedicated to the memory of Rabbi Shmuel Butman, who passed away this August.

Butman oversaw the World’s Largest Menorah lighting since its establishment. Those responsible for the menorah said that Rabbi Butman was best known for his loud singing voice and joyful energy during the holiday season.

This year's Hanukkah celebration marks 50 years since the world's first public menorah lighting, which took place at the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia in 1974.

The original ceremony was dedicated to the memory of the late Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, who launched a worldwide Hanukkah campaign in 1973. His goal was to promote the observance of the Jewish holiday around the globe.

Throughout the holiday, which begins on the night of December 25 this year, New York residents and visitors will join nightly menorah lighting at the Central Park spot, certified by the Guinness World Records as the largest menorah in the world.

As antisemitism continues to rise globally, the Lubavitch Youth Organization expressed that having public menorahs and observing Jewish holidays was something of immense importance.

Aaron Reich contributed to this report.