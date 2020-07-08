Jerusalem Post virtual, global Kabbalat Shabbat - Watch Now!

Join the Jerusalem Post to welcome the Shabbat with a virtual experience of prayer and song, mysticism, meditation, and words of Torah from around the world.

We visit the Shabbat tables of Jewish families around the world, from Moscow to Masada, from Washington, DC to Rio de Janeiro, and meet Jewish families from the United States, Brazil, Nigeria, Russia and Italy.

Leading Jerusalem Post correspondents discuss the meaning of Shabbat with distinguished Jewish thinkers around the globe, including Eduard Shyfrin, author of ‘From Infinity to Man' and 'Travels with Sushi in the Land of the Mind'; Professor Yisrael Aumann, Nobel Prize Laureate; and Rabbi Berl Lazar, Chief Rabbi of Russia.