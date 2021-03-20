These restaurants around the US offer Passover meal delivery

Tons of places around the US are offering full Seder meals to go via pickup, delivery or shipping. With menus ranging from brisket and matzah ball soup to chraime and chicken tagine, you’ll be spoilt for choice. We’ve rounded up the best of them below.

Austin, Texas

Aba

Their holiday dinner includes hummus with house-made matzah and crudités, braised short rib, and flourless chocolate tahini tart. The menu is served cold with reheat instructions. Pickup March 27-28, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Contigo Catering

Dukkah -roasted carrots have made it to Austin! All orders must be placed by March 21. Available for pickup or delivery.

Boston

Michael’s Deli

From “My Wife’s Most Amazing Brisket” to “Abuela’s (Latin Style) Gefilte Fish,” there’s something for everyone. Order by March 19 to guarantee your order. Delivery for orders over $150 is available to Brookline, Needham, Newton and Wellesley only.

Mamaleh’s Delicatessen

At Mamaleh’s, you can get it all: Seder plate, booze, Haggadahs and jumping frogs — as well as something to eat. Their Seder dinner is available a la carte. Pickup March 25-April 4.

Charlotte, N.C.

Meshugganah

Meshugganah offers a choice of a meat Seder meal — complete with brisket braised in Manischewitz and gefilte fish made with local Carolina whitefish — or a fish meal with pickled trout in sour cream. Ingredients, including for the Seder plate (additional charge), are locally sourced. Pickup only, March 26, noon-5 p.m.

Chicago

Lettuce Entertain You

With a dozen restaurants around the Chicago area offering Seder meals to go, the Windy City will be swimming in matzah ball soup!

Galit

Forget brisket: Galit has prepared pastrami described as “Lower East Side meets Armenia.” The matzah is baked in their wood-fired oven. Nothing pedestrian about their macaroons, either: raspberry & rose, pistachio & cardamom, and dark chocolate & sea salt. Pickup March 27.

Hungarian by Sarah’s Tent

Their Seder box (available for pickup) serves four and offers a choice of two menus. Each include a meal with all the fixings (Seder plate, matzah, grape juice), but one is a bit lighter and more salad-forward. They also offer a full menu of kosher for Passover prepared food available for advanced order or pickup from their location in Skokie.

Denver

Safta

Doesn’t everyone prepare duck matzah ball soup and harissa-roasted chicken for their Seder? Safta’s Passover meals serve four and are priced at $195, though it’s well worth ordering the flourless Vahlrona chocolate cake for an additional $40. Available for pickup.

Houston

Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen Restaurant

This is what Passover dreams are made of — from quinoa salad to stuffed kishka and everything in between. Order via email ( catering@zigscatering.com ), fax (713-871-8884), phone (713-871-8883) or on Goldbelly. Orders must be placed by March 19 and picked up by March 27 at 2 p.m.

Los Angeles

The Rabbi’s Daughter

This kosher butcher offers a Passover menu filled with the classics such as brisket, kugel and gefilte fish. Orders must be placed by March 19.

American Jewish University

This Seder meal includes the usual suspects, and some fish and vegan options, too. Meals will be delivered via courier service, through contactless drop-off at any location within a 40-mile radius of their L.A. campus (90077 Zip code).

Birdie G’s

With a hip menu all year long, why should Passover be an exception? Get your beet haroset and a pint of gribenes (crispy chicken skin) from this Santa Monica spot. Available for curbside pickup or order online via Tock.

Miami

Lasko Getaways

This Miami Beach company offers Seder meals in addition to meals for the rest of the holiday, including child-friendly options.

Sarah’s Tent

This Aventura spot has Seder packages for up to 24 people (!) with a choice of starters, side dishe, and mains (chicken, brisket or barbecue ribs). Orders must be placed by March 22, but don’t wait! They might close their site if they are overwhelmed with orders.

New Orleans

Saba

Chef Alon Shaya’s Passover menu includes braised oxtail, crispy fried matzah and beet-pickled deviled eggs, as well as a Seder plate. Available for preorder March 21-24 and for pickup March 27-28.

New York area

Pomegranate Supermarket

This Brooklyn store appears to have everything. If you didn’t know you needed Asian fried farfel or chimichurri roasted mushrooms, now you do. Available for delivery, shipping or pickup through March 25.

MishMish Montclair

If you have the time and wherewithal (i.e. a car) to venture out of the city, do yourself a favor and make your way to Upper Montclair, New Jersey. Who wouldn’t want to feast on Persian brisket, Moroccan chicken tagine or potato and short rib fritters at their Seder? Orders must be placed by March 23; pickup March 26.

Modern Bread and Bagel

This Upper West Side restaurant’s gluten-free menu will make you forget it’s Passover. Baked mac and cheese! Rolls made with cassava flour! Available for pickup or local delivery from March 25-April 2 (store closed for the holiday March 28-29). They also ship their Passover breads and pastries nationwide.

Le Marais

For a Seder meal with an accent à la française. Available March 26 for pickup and delivery.

Breads Bakery

It may feel funny to order a meal from a place called Breads, but this establishment’s dairy Seder menu is no laughing matter. Feast on chraime, a Moroccan fish dish, and a flourless brownie cake. Orders must be placed online or by phone (212-633-BAKE) by March 25 — but don’t wait, they could sell out. Delivery or pickup from either of their two Manhattan locations.

Carissa’s Bakery

This Hamptons spot blends Ashkenazi and Sephardic flavors for a celebratory Seder meal. Pickup and delivery available March 26-28.

Philadelphia

Abe Fisher

This CookNSolo restaurant known for its contemporary take on Old World Jewish cooking offers a menu with chef Michael Solomonov’s mother’s coffee-braised brisket at its center. Oh, and there’s “house-everything-spice” matzah, too. Locals can preorder now and pick up on March 27 from 2 to 4 p.m. Their Passover meal kit, which feeds 4-6, ships nationwide via Goldbelly and will arrive March 24-25.

San Francisco

Canela

This Spanish kitchen and bar is preparing a four- or five-course menu for takeout, delivery or patio dining. Their matzah ball soup is seasoned with spinach, dill, garlic farfel and pickled cabbage. Their wine pairing includes one extra glass for Elijah.

One Market Restaurant

This four-course menu includes matzah ball soup, pickled salmon, smoked beef brisket, flourless chocolate cake and matzah. Available via Tock for takeout and delivery.

Wise Sons Jewish Delicatessen

While you read about the four sons in the Haggadah, you can thank Wise Sons for your meal, which is offering a classic menu with a modern twist (I don’t think they had sides of pea shoots and roasted pearl onions in the shtetl). The best news: You don’t have to live in San Francisco to enjoy it. Meals are available for pickup from several contactless locations, delivery or shipping.

Washington, D.C.

Lettuce Entertain You

With three restaurants in the D.C. area offering Seder meals for dining in or take out — Summer House Santa Monica in North Bethesda, Maryland; Mon Ami Gabi in Bethesda; and Joes’ Seafood, Prime Steak and Stone Crab in Washington — they’ve got you covered.

Goldbelly

If you can’t find what you want or need locally, look no further. You can get appetizing from Russ & Daughters in New York, MacBaby’s macaroons from Hawaii or potato kugel from Charm City Kosher in Baltimore. With Goldbelly the world is your oyst … er, brisket.

