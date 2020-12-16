Jewish music group releases Dance Monkey Hanukkah parody - watch

Renowned Jewish a capella group, Pella Singers, released a new song for Hanukkah this year, featuring a dreidel character struggling with a hardship many around the world are struggling to deal with this year amid the coronavirus: social isolation.
The portrayed character "Mr. Dreidel" appears annually in the music group's Hanukkah videos, but this year is "sad" because he doesn't want to perform for virtual audiences instead of live ones.
In a song parody of Dance Monkey by Tones and I, Mr. Dreidel is encouraged throughout the clip to perform anyway, and is seen gaining confidence amid clips of young children celebrating the holiday and spinning like dreidels.
