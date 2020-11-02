The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Ohr Torah Stone launches interfaith dialogue initiative

The move follows newly normalizes ties between Israel and some of its Arab neighbors.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 2, 2020 06:14
AN INTERFAITH family light a hanukkia in their home in Florida – alongside their Christmas tree (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
AN INTERFAITH family light a hanukkia in their home in Florida – alongside their Christmas tree
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Coming off the heels of major normalization announcements between Israel and its Arab neighbors, Ohr Torah Stone has launched a program for interfaith dialogue.
The Bickle Institute for Interfaith Dialogue was launched with the official mission of giving an updated attitude of Judaism towards non-Jews when educating religious students and leaders. This updated attitude includes new approaches towards other religions, in relation to both non-Jews living in Israel and relations on a global level.
The institute and a corresponding Beit Midrash of Judaism and Humanity were developed in order to “engage leading educational and rabbinic figures from the Jewish religious community to be partners in creating a new paradigm for how Judaism relates to other religions and how the Jewish people relate to the non-Jews in our midst,” Ohr Torah Stone president and rosh yeshiva Rabbi Kenneth Brander said in a statement.
“With the return to Zion and the establishment of the state of Israel, we must define the halachic status of other religions according to Judaism and outline our responsibilities to the country's non-Jewish minorities. Our goal is to disseminate among our students and fellow community leaders a new approach that focuses on the reality that there is so much more that unites us as peoples of faith than the political and diplomatic divisions that so often cloud that truth,” said the institute's founding director Rabbi Dr. Yaakov Nagen, a scholar with a career steeped into interfaith dialogue, especially between Jews and Muslims.
The institute is the next step in Ohr Torah Stone's mission of broadening Jewish education, which has already seen them train rabbis, educators, women Torah scholars, emissaries and more. Now it can add interfaith dialogue to its curricula.
“The vision of this Institute is to ensure that all peoples can be better educated about fellow monotheistic religions in a way that can foster better relations between our faiths and thus serve as a source of blessing for Israel and the entire world,” said Mr. Karl Herman Blickle, chairman of Stuttgarter Lehrhaus Foundation for Interreligious Dialogue.
“The Jewish people has achieved so much on a national level in recent decades, but with that accomplishment comes a sense of responsibility in how we interact with minorities and peoples of other religions,” Brander explained. 
“It's time that the religious Jewish community in Israel adopts a code regarding our religious responsibility to not just tolerate the 'other' but to engage and learn from the other, and to share that with our public intellectuals, our leaders and future leaders."
The institute's fellows will continue to communicate among one another in monthly round-table discussions regarding integration of interfaith studies in Orthodox educational institutions.
“Impacting positive interfaith relations is predicated upon ongoing communication between our peoples,” Nagen said.
“When we speak to one another, and most importantly when our younger generation is given the tools to speak to one another, we are able to appreciate that there is so much that we can do together that will further co-existence.  These are values that are at the heart of who we are as religious Jews and ones that we are confident this Institute will now make popular in our schools and communities all across the globe.”
The signing of the Abraham Accords has resulted in significant interest in interfaith dialogue, as Israel normalizes formal ties with new regional Muslim allies. This is evident by renewed interest in the Abrahamic Family House project, which will see a massive interfaith complex containing houses of worship for Jews, Muslim and Christians constructed on Abu Dhabi.


Tags education interfaith interfaith dialogue
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo French Dilemma By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jacob Nagel What will the elections do to the US-Iran conflict? – opinion By JACOB NAGEL
Tourism in Abu Dhabi: A new Middle East By UDI SHAHAM
Eli Kavon Should Jews celebrate Balfour Day? By ELI KAVON
Ruthie Blum Coronavirus, election fever, and Matti Caspi’s exit stage left – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Mossad brought Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Israel
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen
2 Living in Azerbaijan as a Jew versus being Jewish in Armenia
Street life at a bazar in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. October 14, 2019.
3 Beware of Iran's underground nuclear facility - analysis
A handout satellite image shows a general view of the Natanz nuclear facility after a fire, in Natanz, Iran July 8, 2020
4 Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, other swing states - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House on October 5 after returning from being hospitalized for coronavirus disease treatment.
5 Three dead as woman beheaded in knife attack in Nice, France
Reported knife attack in French city of Nice.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by