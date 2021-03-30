Passover: Is kitniyot on wane, does it presage a unified Jewish custom?

But alongside this prohibition is another restriction which although strictly speaking is more of a custom than a law, further restricts what food can be consumed over the holiday: kitniyot.

Kitniyot are broadly speaking legumes as well as corn and rice which the medieval rabbis in Ashkenazi Jewish communities prohibited due owing to their similarity, when ground, to wheat flour.

Modern food production means that many processed food products include varying amounts of kitniyot or their derivatives, such as oils from such products.

Since most Sephardi Jews never adopted the custom of refraining from kitniyot on Passover , and because a small majority of Jews in Israel are Sephardi, it has become increasingly difficult to obtain products which are not made with kitniyot.

Numerous products have become difficult to find without kitniyot which in recent years has led to a backlash against the custom, including rabbinic rulings and social media campaigns such as Kitniyot Liberation Front.

Finally, in 2007, three rabbis from Machon Shilo, an institution dedicated to the study of Jewish law and custom as practiced in Israel, issued a ruling permitting Ashkenazi Jews to eat kitniyot.

Rabbis David Bar-Hayim, Yehoshua Buch and Chaim Wasserman of the Machon Shilo organization argued that citizens of Israel are neither Ashkenazi or Sephardi but instead have become “Jews of the Land of Israel,” and therefore should abide by the customs and practices of the country and not previous customs.

Despite this ruling, many Israeli Ashkenazi Jews continue to observe kitniyot restrictions, first and foremost the ultra-Orthodox community whose rabbinic leadership has steadfastly insisted that the custom of kitniyot must be observed.

And similarly, many rabbis in the religious-Zionist community also insist that the custom remain in place.

But some prominent religious-Zionist rabbis have ruled that derivatives of kitniyot, especially oils, should not be included in the prohibition.

Rabbi Dov Lior for example, one of the most authoritative, arbiters of Jewish law in the sector, ruled that only what kitniyot that were customarily accepted as prohibited should be included in the custom, meaning that many food products labelled as kitniyot could be consumed over Passover.

Perhaps because of the pushback against the custom, observance of it has actually waned significantly.

According to research published by the Jewish People Policy Institute in 2019, only 53% of Ashkenazi Jews in Israel who observe kashrut abide by the custom of kitniyot.

The study found that even a majority of the conservative wing of the religious-Zionist sector, of which Lior is a leader, do not refrain from eating kitniyot on Passover, with the only population where it is still observed in the majority, some 71%, is the ultra-Orthodox.

Senior JPPI researcher Shmuel Rosner said at the time that he believed the custom could die out completely within one or two more generations, outside of the ultra-Orthodox community.

But Prof. Jeffrey Woolf, an expert in the history of Jewish law in the Talmud Department of Bar-Ilan University, underlines however the significance of custom in Jewish life and in Jewish law, and points to historical efforts to do away with observance of the prohibition on Kitniyot as an example of the importance of preserving Jewish customs.

Woolf said that the Reform movement in Europe in the 19th century sought to “chip away” at various minor tradition as a platform to make more substantive changes to Jewish practice in the future.

One of the customs the Reform movement said was obsolete was the prohibition on kitniyot over Passover which in fact created a strong backlash by the Orthodox European leadership who saw the fight over the custom as a line in the sand which should not be crossed, said Woolf.

“Tradition obligates because it is tradition, it is a very formative and formidable aspect of every religion and it ties you to family and to your co-religionists. And in Jewish law it has tremendous legal weight,” said the professor.

“The power and charisma of custom in traditional society is heavy. It has aura of sanctity to it.”

Woolf acknowledged however the difficulties which the kitniyot custom creates, including creating problems for families of mixed Sephardi and Ashkenazi heritage when eating at the homes of family members for example.

The professor says immigrants from Anglophone rarely rarely experienced problems of kitniyot in manufactured kosher for Passover food before moving to Israel and are another group chafing against the custom.

The rise in people suffering from celiac disease as well as the rise in vegetarianism and veganism leaves those people without much to eat at all on Passover if they cannot consume kitniyot, and constitutes another demographic of kitniyot malcontents.

Ultimately, inter-communal marriage in Israel between Sephardi and Ashkenazi Jews could lead in the ongoing erosion of the kitniyot custom as well as other traditions relevant to one of the two ethnic groups, says Woolf.

“This could result in a spectrum of a mixing of traditions from both sides and so a ‘Minhag Yisrael’ might develop over time, although I don’t think it will be totally homogenized,” said the professor.

“Something new will grow but it will take time. All religious shifts take time, and there is no question it will have an impact.”

