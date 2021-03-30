The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Passover: Is kitniyot on wane, does it presage a unified Jewish custom?

Perhaps because of the pushback against the custom, observance of it has actually waned significantly.

By JEREMY SHARON  
MARCH 30, 2021 20:01
Yellow basmati rice mixes a savory taste with a sweet one by adding green raisins. (photo credit: YAKIR LEVY)
Yellow basmati rice mixes a savory taste with a sweet one by adding green raisins.
(photo credit: YAKIR LEVY)
 Passover is without doubt the most culinarily challenging of Jewish holidays due to its outright ban on any leavened product, chametz, which prohibits all bread together with a vast array of foods made with wheat flour, or indeed barley, spelt, rye and oats. 
But alongside this prohibition is another restriction which although strictly speaking is more of a custom than a law, further restricts what food can be consumed over the holiday: kitniyot. 
Kitniyot are broadly speaking legumes as well as corn and rice which the medieval rabbis in Ashkenazi Jewish communities prohibited due owing to their similarity, when ground, to wheat flour. 
Modern food production means that many processed food products include varying amounts of kitniyot or their derivatives, such as oils from such products.
Since most Sephardi Jews never adopted the custom of refraining from kitniyot on Passover, and because a small majority of Jews in Israel are Sephardi, it has become increasingly difficult to obtain products which are not made with kitniyot.
Numerous products have become difficult to find without kitniyot which in recent years has led to a backlash against the custom, including rabbinic rulings and social media campaigns such as Kitniyot Liberation Front. 
Finally, in 2007, three rabbis from Machon Shilo, an institution dedicated to the study of Jewish law and custom as practiced in Israel, issued a ruling permitting Ashkenazi Jews to eat kitniyot.
Rabbis David Bar-Hayim, Yehoshua Buch and Chaim Wasserman of the Machon Shilo organization argued that citizens of Israel are neither Ashkenazi or Sephardi but instead have become “Jews of the Land of Israel,” and therefore should abide by the customs and practices of the country and not previous customs.
Despite this ruling, many Israeli Ashkenazi Jews continue to observe kitniyot restrictions, first and foremost the ultra-Orthodox community whose rabbinic leadership has steadfastly insisted that the custom of kitniyot must be observed.
And similarly, many rabbis in the religious-Zionist community also insist that the custom remain in place. 
But some prominent religious-Zionist rabbis have ruled that derivatives of kitniyot, especially oils, should not be included in the prohibition.
Rabbi Dov Lior for example, one of the most authoritative, arbiters of Jewish law in the sector, ruled that only what kitniyot that were customarily accepted as prohibited should be included in the custom, meaning that many food products labelled as kitniyot could be consumed over Passover. 
Perhaps because of the pushback against the custom, observance of it has actually waned significantly.
According to research published by the Jewish People Policy Institute in 2019, only 53% of Ashkenazi Jews in Israel who observe kashrut abide by the custom of kitniyot. 
The study found that even a majority of the conservative wing of the religious-Zionist sector, of which Lior is a leader, do not refrain from eating kitniyot on Passover, with the only population where it is still observed in the majority, some 71%, is the ultra-Orthodox. 
Senior JPPI researcher Shmuel Rosner said at the time that he believed the custom could die out completely within one or two more generations, outside of the ultra-Orthodox community. 
But Prof. Jeffrey Woolf, an expert in the history of Jewish law in the Talmud Department of Bar-Ilan University, underlines however the significance of custom in Jewish life and in Jewish law, and points to historical efforts to do away with observance of the prohibition on Kitniyot as an example of the importance of preserving Jewish customs. 
Woolf said that the Reform movement in Europe in the 19th century sought to “chip away” at various minor tradition as a platform to make more substantive changes to Jewish practice in the future. 
One of the customs the Reform movement said was obsolete was the prohibition on kitniyot over Passover which in fact created a strong backlash by the Orthodox European leadership who saw the fight over the custom as a line in the sand which should not be crossed, said Woolf. 
“Tradition obligates because it is tradition, it is a very formative and formidable aspect of every religion and it ties you to family and to your co-religionists. And in Jewish law it has tremendous legal weight,” said the professor.
“The power and charisma of custom in traditional society is heavy. It has aura of sanctity to it.”
Woolf acknowledged however the difficulties which the kitniyot custom creates, including creating problems for families of mixed Sephardi and Ashkenazi heritage when eating at the homes of family members for example. 
The professor says immigrants from Anglophone rarely rarely experienced problems of kitniyot in manufactured kosher for Passover food before moving to Israel and are another group chafing against the custom. 
The rise in people suffering from celiac disease as well as the rise in vegetarianism and veganism leaves those people without much to eat at all on Passover if they cannot consume kitniyot, and constitutes another demographic of kitniyot malcontents. 
Ultimately, inter-communal marriage in Israel between Sephardi and Ashkenazi Jews could lead in the ongoing erosion of the kitniyot custom as well as other traditions relevant to one of the two ethnic groups, says Woolf. 
“This could result in a spectrum of a mixing of traditions from both sides and so a ‘Minhag Yisrael’ might develop over time, although I don’t think it will be totally homogenized,” said the professor. 
“Something new will grow but it will take time. All religious shifts take time, and there is no question it will have an impact.”


Tags Judaism Passover food jewish
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel is ready for an Arab party in the governing coalition - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Biden recognizing Armenian Genocide is righting a historic wrong - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
A screen capture of Gina Ross’s relaxation video

It takes a village to stop antisemitism - opinion

 By GINA ROSS
Professor Dan Ben-David

Wake-up time: Israeli Society’s Moment of Truth - opinion

 By DAN BEN-DAVID
Amotz Asa-El

How can this circus end while respecting the voters' verdict?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Netanyahu short for right-wing coalition, would need Arab support

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrates with the Likud after Israel's elections, March 23, 2021.
2

Israeli company claims oral COVID-19 vaccine on its way

Pills
3

IDF accidentally reveals location of secret bases online

IDF OFFICERS examine a map of the Middle East.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

Evidence of UFOs to be revealed by national intelligence in 2021 US bill

An attendee wears an alien mask at the gate of Area 51 as an influx of tourists are expected, responding to a call to 'storm' the secretive U.S. military base, believed by UFO enthusiasts to hold government secrets about extra-terrestrials, in Rachel, Nevada, September 20, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by