The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Praying for governments with disagreeable policies

Synagogues should remain free from the political divisiveness overwhelming so many countries around the world.

By SHLOMO BRODY  
JUNE 18, 2020 13:16
SOCIALLY DISTANT prayer at the Western Wall on March 15. (photo credit: YAEL ZAMIR/FLASH90)
SOCIALLY DISTANT prayer at the Western Wall on March 15.
(photo credit: YAEL ZAMIR/FLASH90)
Every Sabbath, following the weekly Torah reading, congregations around the world recite a prayer for their national leaders. While this ritual usually passes without incident, sometimes it meets with protests when the current office holders support controversial policies. On occasion, it even sparks initiatives to change the prayer.
As Professors Barry Schwartz and Aharon Arend have shown, the first halachic texts that discuss praying for the kingdom appear in the 14th century. Some mention a generic idea to “bless the King,” with others adding that God should “help him and strengthen him against his enemies.” Yet the notion of blessing the local ruler originated in the Biblical era. Jeremiah, in addressing exiles from Jerusalem now living in Babylon, urged them to “Seek the welfare of the city to which I have exiled you and pray to the Lord in its behalf; for in its prosperity you shall prosper.” In late antiquity, the sage R. Hanina asserted, “Pray for the welfare of the government, for were it not for the fear of it, man would swallow his fellow alive.” These sources indicate that we should pray for the government, since we are dependent on it for our security and prosperity. The medieval commentator, R. Yonah of Gerona, added that there is a religious value to pray for the welfare of all countries around the world to ensure peace and tranquility.
Yet these prayers were also utilized to show loyalty to the governing reign with whom the fate of the local Jews rested. We thus have records of prayers for countless kings and feudal leaders, the pope, Russian czars, Napoleon, and many other historical figures. On many occasions, these prayers were recited in the vernacular, particularly on festive occasions when gentiles were present in the synagogue.
ONE OF the better-known prayers for the government, still recited to this day in many places, is “Ha-Noten Teshua,” a 16th-century prayer that seems to have originated with communities of Jewish exiles from the Spanish Expulsion. The prayer begins, “He that gives salvation unto kings, and dominion unto lords, He that delivered his servant David from the sword of the enemy… bless and keep, preserve and rescue, exalt and magnify, and lift up higher and higher, our lord…,” with the appropriate ruler named added to the prayer. It then goes on to add that God should protect him and extend the days of his rule.
Perhaps most significantly, it then adds a prayer that the ruler should act with mercy toward the Jewish community and that God should protect and redeem the Jewish people. The text, as many have noted, is laden with tension about the tenuous political situation of the Jews. Moreover, it utilizes expressions from various biblical texts in which the broader context indicates a hope for redemption and revenge from suppression and exile. In some circumstances, of course, even this ambivalent text was not appropriate. Thus after 1933, many German Jews stopped reciting the prayer or significantly altered it since they could no longer pray in good conscience for the welfare of the Nazi regime.
On the opposite extreme, many Jews in democratic countries altered this text to reflect less dependency on the merciful whims of the leader while toning down expressions of exaltation for a specific personality. Instead, as Prof. Jonathan Sarna has documented, their prayers made references to general executive offices and contemporary values such as peace, liberty and civil harmony. A certain amount of dissonance can still emerge, however, when one feels that current officeholders are acting in ways that undermine civil tranquility or the political situation of Jews in that country or in Israel, as has occurred recently in the United States under the Obama and Trump administrations.
Yet synagogues should remain free, as much as possible, from the political divisiveness overwhelming so many countries around the world. Prayers for the government may be reviewed to ensure that the prayer is sufficiently generic to bestow wisdom on the current leaders to institute policies that protect the tranquility and prosperity of general society and the Jewish people. In this respect, we can continue to pray for the well-being of the state without debating the current government’s policies.
TO A large extent, this goal is successfully accomplished with the standard prayer for the State of Israel that was instituted by the Chief Rabbinate. Composed by the first Ashkenazic chief rabbi, Issac Herzog, it beseeches God to bestow “[His] light and truth upon its leaders, ministers, and advisers, and grace them with Your good counsel.” Of course, not everyone agrees that they are regularly acting with wisdom or good counsel – which is precisely why we pray for God to grant it to them!
Nonetheless, during the heyday of the Oslo Accords, several senior religious Zionist figures, including Rabbis Shlomo Goren and Moshe Tzvi Neria, altered the text to no longer bless its leaders or to pray for alternative figures who would better lead the Jewish people. Rabbi Avigdor Nevenzahl, with the support of Rabbi Avraham Shapira, amended the text to pray that “bad counsel” should be eradicated while adding a passage to strengthen the residents of Judea and Samaria, the Gaza Strip and the Golan Heights. These changes received some support but did not become too widespread, even among opponents of the peace accords, precisely because the original text was sufficiently broad and generic to not endorse any specific leader or policy. This is the right approach that we must continue to follow as we passionately pray for our beloved homeland while continuing to debate the wisdom of its leaders and their policies.
The writer directs the Tikvah Overseas Students Institute and runs the Jewish Law Live pages on Facebook and YouTube.


Tags Israel synagogue prayer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Jordan’s King Abdullah II needs to start being helpful By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader When most committees are men’s committees By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy The spiritual leap in Israel-Diaspora relations: Love is all you need By GIL TROY
Gershon Baskin Is mutual recognition between Israelis and Palestinians possible? By GERSHON BASKIN
Douglas Bloomfield Memo to Mike Pence: Start worrying, you could be replaced – opinion By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
3 The US is re-fighting its Civil War narrative - analysis
A sign reading "Hate Has No Home Here" hangs by the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2018
4 Turkey drew up plans to invade Greece and Armenia - secret documents
A Turkish miltary convoy is pictured in Kilis near the Turkish-Syrian border, Turkey, October 9, 2019
5 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by