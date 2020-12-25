The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Rabbi Herzl Henkin, pioneer of women’s leadership in Orthodoxy, dies

Henkin and his wife, Rabbanit Chana Henkin, founded a program for women to study the laws of family purity and answer Jewish legal questions on the subject.

By SHIRA HANAU/JTA  
DECEMBER 25, 2020 04:15
Rabbi Yehuda Herzl Henkin and his wife, Chana, started a groundbreaking program for Orthodox women to answer questions of Jewish law. (photo credit: COURTESY OF NISHMAT)
Rabbi Yehuda Herzl Henkin and his wife, Chana, started a groundbreaking program for Orthodox women to answer questions of Jewish law.
(photo credit: COURTESY OF NISHMAT)
Rabbi Yehuda Herzl Henkin, a pioneer in the world of Orthodox Jewish feminism who experienced personal tragedy later in life, died Wednesday in Israel.
Henkin and his wife, Rabbanit Chana Henkin, founded a program for women to study the laws of family purity and answer Jewish legal questions on the subject — breaking new ground for women’s leadership roles in Orthodox communities. In 2018, Henkin was the recipient of the Katz Prize in recognition of his work on women’s place in Orthodoxy as well as his numerous published works of Jewish legal opinions.
In 2015, the Henkins’ eldest son and daughter-in-law, Eitam and Naama Henkin, were killed in a terrorist attack in front of their four children. Eitam Henkin had been a scholar in his own right and a close student of his father.
Yehuda Herzl Henkin was born in the United States in 1945 and attended the Yeshivah of Flatbush, an Orthodox school in Brooklyn, before studying with his grandfather, Rabbi Yosef Eliyahu Henkin, one of the most important Jewish legal authorities in New York City for much of the 20th century. Henkin studied with his grandfather for five years and received semicha, rabbinic ordination, from him.
Along with his wife, also a teacher of Torah, Henkin moved to Israel in 1972 and settled in the community of Beit Shean in the north. It was there that Chana Henkin became involved in educating women in the local communities about the laws of “taharat hamishpacha,” family purity.
The couple later moved to Jerusalem, where Chana Henkin founded Nishmat, a seminary for women to study Torah, in 1990. In 2000, the Henkins and Rabbi Yaakov Warhaftig founded a program for women to become experts in questions of family purity.
Graduates of the program would be equipped to answer questions related to taharat hamishpacha that can be uncomfortable for women to address to male rabbis. While the graduates could answer many questions posed by women, they would not be ordained as rabbis, and any questions that required “psak,” a decision over an area of the law that is unclear, would be addressed to leading Orthodox rabbis.
Though some criticized the program for pushing too far in creating a new role and title for women as experts in Jewish law, Rabbi Henkin’s authority and reputation lent added legitimacy to the endeavor, allowing the program’s graduates to become widely respected in many parts of the Orthodox community. Today there are 146 graduates, known as “yoatzot halacha,” working around the world.
“The support he gave and putting his reputation behind yoatzot halacha, together with his wife, that has made an enormous contribution to the growing acceptability of the role of women in matters of halacha,” said Rabbi Saul Berman, a professor of Jewish studies at Yeshiva University and a professor at the Columbia University School of Law.
But even as the yoatzot halacha program pushed the boundaries of Orthodox roles for women’s leadership, it did not go so far as other Orthodox advocates for women’s leadership roles. In 2010, Rabbi Avi Weiss of New York ordained a woman as a rabbi and subsequently founded Yeshivat Maharat, which would ordain women, leading to accusations that he and his students were no longer Orthodox.
“Their whole posture is incremental change,” Adam Ferziger, a professor of Jewish history and contemporary Jewry at Bar-Ilan University in Israel, said of the Henkins. “They didn’t want head-on collisions, they were looking to stretch things, give them an halachic basis, but always in a way that wasn’t looking to push the more conservative people into a corner.”
Berman described that gradual approach as “a sense of balance between the halacha and the realities of the community.”
“He brought that kind of balance, of gradualism, in making advances particularly for women in the community, which was clearly a substantial focus of his in his writing,” Berman said.
In his legal opinions, Henkin could be forceful. He stuck up for his grandfather’s position that women could recite the Kaddish, the mourner’s prayer, in synagogue along with the men. He argued that women could fulfill the obligation to hear the megillah on Purim by reading it for themselves or by hearing another woman read it, but that women could not read megillah on behalf of men.
Even in his first volume of Bnai Banim, his collected opinions published in 1981, Henkin began evaluating questions related to contraception and how women could attend synagogue services while caring for young children — issues that became more central to Jewish legal discourse years later.
“In many ways he anticipated and pioneered decades of halachic discussion,” said Laurie Novick, a yoetzet halacha who worked closely with Rabbi Henkin on Nishmat’s yoatzot website, yoatzot.org, to which women can submit Jewish legal questions relating to taharat hamishpacha.
But he also disagreed with certain positions taken by the more progressive wings of the Orthodox community.
While Henkin believed there was no major legal issue with the women’s prayer groups that became popular in the 1980s, where women led prayer services for women, he wrote that he was not certain enough to issue a ruling and left it up to greater authorities or local rabbis to decide for their own communities. And he made clear his disagreement with proponents of partnership minyanim, in which women can lead parts of the service and read from the Torah for men and women, when they became popular in more recent years.
“He did not really believe that just because you could make a halachic case for something that the community should, of necessity, move in that direction,” Berman said.
Rabbi Henkin and Rabbanit Henkin agreed on that point, building the yoatzot halacha program in a way that could achieve broad-based support.
“He and Chana together had decided that they would not push for traditional semicha for these women,” Berman said. “They felt that would marginalize them in the community and it would prevent the kind of eventual acceptance that would be achieved by creating changes on the ground.”
And Henkin’s stature as a legal authority helped garner support for the program.
“Could she have started the yoatzot program without him? Yes, she could have,” said Atara Eis, director of Nishmat’s Miriam Glaubach Center educating yoatzot halacha in the United States. “She would have gone to all of the rabbanim and gotten the support and done it in her quiet way and she would have done it. 
“But certainly it’s a different level when he simply supported everything she did.”
Even after the yoatzot program was fully established, Henkin remained involved in the program and continued to administer the final oral exams given to its students. He taught the yoatzot how to write responsa, Eis said, providing feedback to ensure that the opinions they produced would be considered authoritative.
In 2017, Nishmat published its first collection of responsa written entirely by women, called “Nishmat Habayit,” one of the first volumes of Jewish legal texts authored by women scholars.
“He taught these women how to write shutim,” Eis said. “That’s learning from the best.”
Berman said the fruits of the early generation of pioneers in securing space for women in serious Torah study in Orthodoxy is now beginning to be felt.
“Everyone who was involved in the promotion of women studying Talmud and women studying Torah understood that out of that group, there would emerge women whose voices would be so significant that they would impact in very important ways the history of halacha,” he said. “That’s because of all of this groundwork that was laid by many people, but particularly by him and his writings in halacha.”
Chana Henkin acknowledged the support her husband gave to her work and her vision in a eulogy Thursday, saying that even when she traveled to the United States 10 times a year to fundraise for Nishmat, he never protested.
“The story of the seminary is a story of, time after time, you saying ‘do what you have to do,’” she said. “But there is nothing great that I did, that was sketched out by me, without the main one sketching things out being you.”
But the partnership worked in both directions and would last until the very end of his life.
In his final book, a collection of essays on the weekly Torah portion published in November, Rabbi Henkin remembered the weekly Torah study he and Chana would engage in every Shabbat.
“We sat on Friday nights and went over the weekly Torah portion and asked about everything, big or small, and we did the same on Shabbat morning. And at the third meal on Shabbat afternoon we would read the next week’s portion. Many of the questions that we asked at the beginning of Shabbat we had answered by Shabbat’s end,” he wrote. “From those Shabbatot came the kernel of this book and many of my wife’s answers are included within it.”


Tags feminism rabbi orthodox jews
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Is the vaccine a light at the end of the coronavirus lockdown tunnel?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu cares about one thing and one thing only - himself

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Time to heal a sick political system

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Benny Gantz's demands of Netanyahu are too little, too late

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

2020 hindsight – Israel’s year in review

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

New UK COVID-19 strain may just be 'tip of the iceberg'

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson seen in public for the first time since his self-isolation ended, leaves Downing Street during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, November 26, 2020.
3

Amateur UK archaeologist: Holy Grail in secret crypt in West London river

The Holy Grail (illustrative).
4

Will the Biblical Star of Bethlehem appear in the sky ahead of Christmas?

A montage of Saturn and its moons as captured by the Voyager 1 probe
5

Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready

NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by