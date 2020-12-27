Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef: COVID-19 vaccine mandatory according to halacha

Sephardi Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, during his weekly lesson, urged Jews to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, saying that doing so is obligatory according to halacha.
Hundreds of thousands of Israelis have already been vaccinated against the virus, with the Clallit health fund having carried out its 100,000th vaccination on Saturday.Tobias Siegal contributed to this report.
These sentiments were shared by Rabbi Meir Mazuz, head of Yeshivat Kisei Rahamim, who argued that any allegations against the vaccine were built on "imaginary" evidence.
The coronavirus pandemic has continued to ravage Israel, with notable rise in cases among the ultra-Orthodox population. This has led to the government calling for a third lockdown, to begin Sunday at 5 p.m.
Hundreds of thousands of Israelis have already been vaccinated against the virus, with the Clallit health fund having carried out its 100,000th vaccination on Saturday.Tobias Siegal contributed to this report.