Sukkot candle-lighting times for Israel and US

Monday, September 20, 202114 Tishrei, 5782
In the United States, there are two days of Yom Tov, so the time it ends refers to the second day.
New York
Chag begins: 6:38 p.m.
Chag ends: 7:36 p.m.
Los Angeles
Chag begins: 6:34 p.m.
Chag ends: 7:33 p.m.
In Israel there is one day of Yom Tov, so the time it ends refers to the next day.
JerusalemChag begins: 5:58 p.m.Chag ends: 7:15 p.m.
Tel AvivChag begins: 6:20 p.m.Chag ends: 7:17 p.m.
HaifaChag begins: 6:09 p.m.Chag ends: 7:17 p.m.
BeershebaChag begins: 6:20 p.m.Chag ends: 7:17 p.m.
EilatChag begins: 6:09 p.m.Chag ends: 7:13 p.m.