Sukkot candle-lighting times for Israel and US

See Sukkot times for your area.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 20, 2021 10:56
Monday, September 20, 2021
14 Tishrei, 5782
In the United States, there are two days of Yom Tov, so the time it ends refers to the second day.

New York
Chag begins: 6:38 p.m.
Chag ends: 7:36 p.m.

Los Angeles
Chag begins: 6:34 p.m.
Chag ends: 7:33 p.m.
In Israel there is one day of Yom Tov, so the time it ends refers to the next day.

Jerusalem
Chag begins: 5:58 p.m.
Chag ends: 7:15 p.m.

Tel Aviv
Chag begins: 6:20 p.m.
Chag ends: 7:17 p.m.

Haifa
Chag begins: 6:09 p.m.
Chag ends: 7:17 p.m.

Beersheba
Chag begins: 6:20 p.m.
Chag ends: 7:17 p.m.

Eilat
Chag begins: 6:09 p.m.
Chag ends: 7:13 p.m.



