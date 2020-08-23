Tel Aviv synagogues to expand to public spaces for High Holy Day prayers

The Tel Aviv Municipality will allow the approximately 450 different synagogues throughout the city to expand into public spaces during the High Holy Days, in order to allow prayer gatherings to take place while still observing social distancing and other Health Ministry regulations.As part of the effort, which is being done in coordination with Tel Aviv's Religious Council, logistic assistance will be provided in order to provide access to electricity, shade and chairs for worshipers. In addition, the municipality and Religious Council will provide free shofar-blowing courses, in order to ensure that all of the city's residents are able to partake in the different important religious rituals during the High Holy Days.Synagogues will be permitted to hold prayer gatherings in public spaces during Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, Sukkot and Shemini Atzeret.All prayer services will still be in accordance with Health Ministry regulations, meaning all worshipers must wear face masks, maintain social distance and have temperature checks in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.The decision comes amid an ongoing debate over whether the government should institute a lockdown during the High Holy Days, with some fearing it could lead to additional spikes. Others have also suggested increasing the number of worshipers allowed in synagogues for the High Holy Days."The right to prayer and religious gatherings is fundamental, and everything will be done in order to permit tens of thousands of worshipers to carry out the holiday commandments – even under the health restrictions," Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai said in a statement. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });"From the very first days of the first Hebrew city, Jewish tradition has been of great importance in our daily life. As Meir Dizengoff, the first mayor of the city, said: We are striving so that the spirit of Judaism will be in harmony with our enterprise and this city – so that the spirit of brotherhood, peace and love will prevail.""I wish to thank the mayor for the special municipal assistance granted to synagogue communities across the city, enabling High Holy Day prayers to be held and expanded into public spaces, ensuring the special nature of the holidays, and permitting the participation of the public in these prayers," Tel Aviv Religious Council chairman Eldad Mizrahi explained.