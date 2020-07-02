The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Judaism Torah Portion

Parashat Balak: Loyalty to family and nation

Balaam understood that family values require effort and that marriage requires effort, restraint and loyalty.

By SHMUEL RABINOWITZ  
JULY 2, 2020 11:24
WHY WAS Balaam so amazed when he saw the tents in the Israelites’ camp? (photo credit: MATSON PHOTOGRAPH COLLECTION/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
WHY WAS Balaam so amazed when he saw the tents in the Israelites’ camp?
(photo credit: MATSON PHOTOGRAPH COLLECTION/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
This week’s Torah portion, Balak, is almost completely about seeing the Jewish nation from the outside. It describes Balak, the Moabite king who lives on the eastern side of the Jordan, and who fears the Israelites encamped opposite his land. This fear leads him to a famous sorcerer named Balaam who lives in Mesopotamia.
After a double negotiation, Balaam agrees to go with Balak’s emissaries in order to curse the Jewish nation. On the way, Balaam has a unique experience with a talking donkey who admonishes him for his deeds. At the end, Balaam arrives in Moab, stands on the mountain, and looks out onto the plain where the Israelites are camped. He tries to curse the nation from the top of the mountain, but surprisingly, the words that come out of his mouth are words of blessing and praise.
The end of the weekly Torah portion is much less pleasant. It tells us about the nation that was seduced by the daughters of Moab and of the plague that spread through the nation.
The reader can’t help but ask himself if there is a connection between the stories. We will see the answer to this question only in two weeks, in Parashat Matot, where we hear Moses say who it was who advised Moab to use the weapon of sexual temptation. It was no other than Balaam himself.
If we listen to Balaam’s words, we can understand his devilish scheme. Balaam understood what the Jewish nation’s unique qualities were, and it was those he tried to harm.
When Balaam was at the top of that mountain looking out at the Jewish nation camped in the valley, he expressed his wonderment: “How goodly are your tents, O Jacob, your dwelling places, O Israel!” (Numbers 24, 5)
What was Balaam so amazed by when he saw the tents in the Israelites’ camp? The great commentator Rashi explains this based on the words of the Midrash: “For he saw that the entrances were not facing each other.”
Balaam noticed the norms of modesty that were customary in the Jewish nation. He saw that each family made sure not to look into the tent of its neighbor, and he appreciated this. He understood that family values require effort, and he understood that marriage requires effort, restraint, and loyalty.
Balaam noticed something else as well. He defined the Jewish nation with the following sentence: “It is a nation that will dwell alone, and will not be reckoned among the nations.” (Ibid 23, 9)
Balaam noticed not only the loyalty exhibited in a marriage or a family, but also that which was national, cultural loyalty. He understood that the value that was the foundation of the Jewish people was loyalty to its unique traditions and values.
We know that Balaam was right, because thousands of years after him, we can look back on the history of the Jewish nation. Indeed, the Jews have been amazingly loyal to their values. The Jewish nation that was dispersed all around the world remained the eternal nation due to its values and traditions.
Balaam maliciously tried to destroy the values of modesty and the national uniqueness of the Jewish people. When he saw that he wasn’t able to curse them, he advised the king of Moab to send Moabite girls to seduce the Israelites into promiscuity and idol worship. Balaam discovered the nation’s weak point in that moment in time and tried to destroy its values of morality and faith in this despicable manner.
And we have to admit that Balaam was right. Preserving the values of modesty and family and being careful not to assimilate have protected the Jewish nation for generations. Nowadays, it’s even harder. At a time when permissiveness prevails and values that were clear-cut are now ambiguous, it becomes harder to preserve these values. But if we remember that our very national and cultural existence depends on this, we can have the fortitude to face these challenges, draw courage from the glorious heritage of our forefathers, and bequeath this heritage to future generations.
The writer is rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites.


Tags Judaism Torah jews
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo It is time to get rid of Army Radio By JPOST EDITORIAL
Annexation might be right, but Netanyahu’s process is flawed By YAAKOV KATZ
Emily Schrader Brands boycotting Facebook are doing nothing more than virtue signalling By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy If you cancel Israel, you hurt yourself, not Israel By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef The elusive case of MK Meir Cohen By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
3 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
4 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
5 Explosion reported near Tehran, as Iraq detains Iran-backed militia
Explosion near Tehran, June 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by