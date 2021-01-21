The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Judaism Torah Portion

Parashat Bo: Being ‘on the job’

The Jewish nation left Egypt to fulfill its Divine purpose: to receive the Torah, establish in the Land of Israel a state that will operate on the basis of the laws and values of the Torah.

By SHMUEL RABINOWITZ  
JANUARY 21, 2021 01:56
Exodus from Egypt (Edward Poynter) (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Exodus from Egypt (Edward Poynter)
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
In this week’s parasha, Bo, we read about the last three plagues that finally subdued the Egyptian King Pharaoh and led him to set the Jewish nation free. The Exodus included spiritual preparation, with the peak being the korban Pesach (Passover sacrifice). Every household held a festive feast on the specified night when they ate the sacrifice. 
In the middle of that night, God brought upon the Egyptians the most painful and difficult plague of all: the deaths of the firstborn. All the firstborn of the Egyptian nation died that night. The frightened Pharaoh called for Moses and Aaron and begged, “Get up and get out from among my people, both you, as well as the children of Israel, and go, worship the Lord as you have spoken” (Exodus 12: 31). 
At this moment, the mass Exodus of the Jewish nation from Egypt began. This historic event is described with great festivity:
“…and it came to pass in that very day, that all the legions of the Lord went out of the land of Egypt.”
(Ibid Ibid: 41)
In the midst of the festivity of this Exodus, the Jewish nation warrants a rare and exceptional moniker: “the legions of the Lord.” If we thought of them as slaves who had just been liberated after decades of humiliating slavery, it turns out we were wrong. This is God’s army, an army recruited for a special mission:
“When you take the people out of Egypt, you will worship God on this mountain.”
(Ibid 3: 12)
The Jewish nation left Egypt to fulfill its Divine purpose: to receive the Torah, establish in the Land of Israel a state that will operate on the basis of the laws and values of the Torah, and sanctify God’s name by behaving morally.
This essence of the Jewish nation as God’s army was so ingrained in them that even God Himself is sometimes referred to as Elokei Tzva’ot (Lord of Hosts). Our sages explained that this name is only because of the Jewish nation (Talmud Bavli, Shavuot 35, 2).
The meaning of an army in this context is not in reference to war. The Jewish nation is drafted to advance values of God’s sanctity and charity. This is an especially condensed version of Jewish faith. This is the “acceptance of God’s rule” that is recited morning and evening. This is the source of every Jew’s self-esteem ever since the Exodus from Egypt. 
The realization of our being God’s army is not limited to the religious sphere of the synagogue. Obviously, the clearest realization of this is keeping mitzvot, such as keeping Shabbat, eating kosher, preserving family purity, giving charity, learning Torah, etc. But even when a Jew is busy with everyday matters, such as work, art, exercise… we are still obligated and privileged to be part of God’s army. Wherever a Jew goes, he carries God’s name, sometimes even against his will. A Jew represents faith, the Bible, Talmud, tradition and history.
This is where the obligation to “sanctify God’s name” stems from. A Jew who behaves morally is showing respect not only to himself but also to God. When people admire the gracious behavior of a Jew, God’s respect is increased. And vice versa. A Jew who behaves immorally, desecrates not only himself, but he defiles God’s name as well. 
Indeed, being a Jew means always being “on the job.” History has given the Jewish nation the role of sanctifying God’s name, and the Jewish nation has usually successfully, devotedly and loyally fulfilled that mission. Each and every one of us is a link in a long chain of sanctifiers of God’s name; a chain that began with Abraham and continues through us and our children to future generations.   
The writer is rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites.


Tags Egypt Judaism Torah
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The police have not created a deterrence for coronavirus violators

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

A cry for change – Shira Iskov

 By EMILY SCHRADER
David Klahr

A call for Israeli politics to return to core, humanistic values

 By DAVID KLAHR
Susan Hattis Rolef

24th Knesset: Another round of abnormal elections

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Kenneth Bandler

How can rising online antisemitism be stopped? - opinion

 By KENNETH BANDLER

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

COVID-19 vaccine: 13 out of nearly 2 mil. Israelis suffer facial paralysis

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
3

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
4

Parler CEO and family in hiding after receiving death threats

A man wearing a "Trump 2020" sweatshirt uses his mobile phone during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside Milwaukee Central Count the day after Milwaukee County finished counting absentee ballots, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. November 5, 2020
5

Coronavirus: 67-year-old jabbed with five doses instead of one

Vials of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and syringes are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, during a third national COVID lockdown, at a Maccabi Health Fund branch in Ashdod, Israel December 29, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by