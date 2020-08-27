The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Judaism Torah Portion

Parashat Ki Tetze: A Jewish practical lifestyle

Why was the continuity of the story connecting the Jewish nation’s past and future broken so that the speech could review a succession of halachic directions on such a wide range of subjects?

By SHMUEL RABINOWITZ  
AUGUST 27, 2020 15:28
ELUL: The King is in the field (photo credit: MILA AVIV/FLASH90)
ELUL: The King is in the field
(photo credit: MILA AVIV/FLASH90)
This week’s Torah portion, Ki Tetze, is different from all the others in the Book of Deuteronomy.
Most of Deuteronomy describes the detailed speeches of Moses prior to his departure from the nation, speeches that primarily deal with the past and the future: the Jewish nation’s past since its exodus from Egypt, and its future in the Land of Israel and after it will be exiled from it.
In contrast, Ki Tetze reminds us of parashat Mishpatim in the Book of Exodus and parashat Kedoshim in the Book of Leviticus. These portions are chock full of commandments, halachic directives, and a wide variety of practical instructions for every sphere of life – between man and his God, and between man and his fellow man. Ki Tetze is the same. It includes commandments regarding war; marriage, divorce, and prohibitions relating to proper family life; laws about the relationship between parents and children; commandments guiding behavior toward the poor, workers, lenders; and directions for judges and the Jewish justice system.
This raises an obvious question. Why was the continuity of the story connecting the Jewish nation’s past and future broken so that the speech could review a succession of halachic directions on such a wide range of subjects?
It seems that the parasha of Ki Tetze acts as a central axis for the entire Book of Deuteronomy. The message we are meant to infer from this parasha is that the Jewish people’s national life is inextricably bound with each and every one of the practical commandments and is dependent on the individual’s willingness to abide by the Torah’s regulations and guidelines that are meant to shape the entirety of Jewish life.
Halacha (Jewish law) and commandments define the Jewish nation; they are both the basis of its unique character that links one generation to another, and the guarantee of its future.
So, Ki Tetze is not really exceptional in the Book of Deuteronomy. The many commandments detailed in this parasha do not actually deviate from the book’s central thesis. On the contrary. Such a detailing of the commandments is the main trait of the Jewish people. Judaism puts an emphasis on practical commandments because Judaism is not just about principles of faith, but about lifestyle guidance that helps a person advance toward his purpose.
Ki Tetze is always read during the month of Elul, a month of introspection in preparation for the HighHoly Days of the month of Tishrei – Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. During the month of Elul, which is the last month of the year, we examine our spiritual status, what accomplishments we should be glad about, and what areas in our lives we need to improve.
Rabbi Shneur Zalman of Liadi, the first rabbi of Chabad Hassidism, described the essence of the month of Elul using an allegory about the relationship between a king and the citizens of the kingdom. When the king sits in the palace, only very few people can enter to see him – ministers and respected people, and even they need special permission to enter. An ordinary citizen cannot enter the palace to talk to the king. But sometimes the king leaves the palace to walk to the fields where even simple citizens can gain access to him, and the king always receives them kindly.
When the king is in the field, the citizens have a unique opportunity to connect with him and make requests.
During the month of Elul, said Rabbi Shneur Zalman, “the King is in the field.” This is a unique time when man’s emotional access to God is easier. Spirituality is more readily available, and with a bit of honest desire, we can make huge progress!
During this month, we read the Torah portion of Ki Tetze which reminds us of the significant emphasis put by Judaism on the Jewish-practical lifestyle. This emphasis can direct us more accurately toward the practical areas in which we want to improve – and there is no one who does not have areas that need repair. During the month of Elul, we have an opportunity to sum up the past year and prepare for the beginning of the new year with its good tidings, hopes and successes.
The writer is the rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites.


Tags Judaism Torah halacha
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Pompeo is a great friend to the State of Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy A quarantine reading list for the gap year By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Israel-UAE deal, who's to thank and what will it lead to? – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Shmuley Boteach Hezbollah’s genocidal chemicals ignite Lebanon By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Emily Schrader Israeli rape victims need to know: You’re not to blame, you’re not alone By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 Surgical precision - The story behind Israel's targeted killings
‘EACH FLOOR had two apartments and each apartment had three rooms’: The home of Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata after it was hit by the Israeli strike that killed him, in Gaza City on November 12, 2019
3 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]
4 SS Officer hailed as a 'hero' by New Zealand media dies at 97
Waffen SS officers in Denmark, 1944
5 PA's Grand Mufti issues fatwa banning Muslims from praying at al-Aqsa
WORSHIPERS ATTEND a prayer service at al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem’s Old City on July 31.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by