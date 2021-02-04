The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Judaism Torah Portion

Parashat Yitro: Can you forbid wanting?

By DAVID WOLPE  
FEBRUARY 4, 2021 16:26
MOSES WITH the Ten Commandments is depicted in this 1659 painting by Rembrandt (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
MOSES WITH the Ten Commandments is depicted in this 1659 painting by Rembrandt
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
 It is the most curious of the Ten Commandments and the final one. Prohibitions against murder, false witness, even honoring parents – all involve action. You must behave this way and must not act that way. But “Thou shalt not covet” is different. Ought God to command us how to feel?
Some commentators assume that the prohibition is actually a behavioral one. It forbids not the feeling of covetousness but acting upon it. The Mechilta (an ancient halachic Midrash on Exodus) and following it, Maimonides in the Middle Ages, both argue that this is specifically to prevent scheming and enacting covetous desires. This command doesn’t prohibit desire so long as you don’t do anything about it.
But there is a long tradition of taking the Torah in a more literal sense. Ramban says this commandment is the substrate of all that follows, the section regarding property and other civil laws, since violations of property law begin with trying to acquire someone else’s possessions. Ibn Ezra offers a more psychological explanation. There are many attractive things in the world that we do not covet, mainly because they seem far out of reach. The peasant does not dream of marrying the princess. Rather he dreams of marrying the attractive wife of his neighbor. Therefore, if he can learn to view the wife of another as being as inaccessible as a princess, he will not covet her. Truly believing that what belongs to another could never be yours, reasons Ibn Ezra, immunizes you against wishing to have it.
A remarkable insight comes from R. Yehiel Michel of Zlotchov. Remember that in Hebrew the Ten Commandments are called aseret hadibrot, or aseret hadevarim – (the ten sayings). They are not called commandments. Therefore, says the Maggid of Zlotchov, the last saying is also a promise. Rather than read it as “Thou shalt not covet,” understand that if you follow the preceding commandments, you will not covet. Your life will be spiritually fulfilled and have none of the emptiness or hunger that yearns to be filled with what belongs to another.
This beautiful comment returns us to the majesty of the moment of revelation. At such a spiritual peak in the Torah we cannot imagine that only behavior was legislated and hearts were not intended to be changed. The Kotzker Rebbe offers an observation that brings us close to the urgency of touching the heart’s core: We read (Exodus 20:15): “All the people saw the thunder and the lightning… and they trembled and stood at a distance.”
The Kotzker says that it is possible to tremble, to be moved, to experience the wonder of seeing thunder and hearing lightning – and still stand at a distance. We remove ourselves from the force of that which demands that we change. There is a point inside ourselves, a nekuda p’nimit, that must be touched in order for the moment to live inside of us. 
A religious personality is not created by behaviors alone. The tradition focuses on Halacha, on law, on how we “walk” through the world. There are strong currents however, that go beyond the motions of ritual to the stirrings of the soul. Bahya Ibn Pekuda called it, in the title of his famous work, Hovot Halevavot – duties of the heart.
The purity of such duties is that they are essentially private. No one can know what happens inside another human being. I may behave humbly but be filled with pride or act kindly and seethe with malice. But God is called the “One who knows our thoughts.” The deeper strata of our character are no secret to God. What will we do with this one precious self that has been given us – hide its darkness or burnish it until it shines? 
Judaism seeks not only to direct our behavior but to shape our souls. We are directed therefore, not to covet what someone else has, but rather to yearn to become the person God wishes us to be.
The writer is Max Webb Senior Rabbi of Sinai Temple in Los Angeles and the author of David the Divided Heart. On Twitter: @rabbiwolpe.


Tags Judaism Torah ten commandments
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu's plan to fight Arab sector violence is too little, too late

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Even with 80 seats, the Right will be stuck on 'Yes, Bibi,' 'No, Bibi'

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Lost in space lasers controversy

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Michaeli is the opposite of everything Netanyahu represents - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr and other reasons for glee in Ramallah - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
3

Israeli scientists say they’ve found ‘Achilles’ heel’ of cancer cells

A tray containing cancer cells sits on an optical microscope in the Nanomedicine Lab at UCL's School of Pharmacy in London May 2, 2013.
4

Just 0.04% of Israelis caught COVID-19 after two shots of Pfizer vaccine

Sheba Medical staff members receive the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, January 10, 2021
5

How automation will soon impact us all

ROBOTS DANCE in a Boston Dynamics robotics company video posted on December 29.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by