The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Judaism Torah Portion

Parashat Yitro: What preceded the receiving of the Torah?

The parasha is called Yitro because it begins with the story of Jethro coming to the Israelites’ encampment.

By SHMUEL RABINOWITZ  
FEBRUARY 4, 2021 16:23
MOSES ON Mount Sinai as depicted by Jean-Léon Gérôme, 1895. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
MOSES ON Mount Sinai as depicted by Jean-Léon Gérôme, 1895.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The main topic of this week’s Torah portion, Yitro, is the revelation at Mount Sinai.
At this foundational event, the Jewish nation stood at the foot of Mount Sinai and experienced a public Divine revelation – the only one in human history – during which the nation received the Ten Commandments, Judaism’s 10 basic laws, which include commandments between human beings and God, and between people. This was the event at which the Jewish people received the Torah.
But this parasha is not called “the parasha of Mount Sinai” or “the parasha of the Ten Commandments.” It is called parashat Yitro, named for Moses’s father-in-law, Jethro, a man who was not an integral part of the Jewish nation, was not part of the Exodus, and did not receive the Torah. His full title was “Jethro, the priest of Midian.” He was a priest to an idolatrous religion who came to the Israelites’ encampment in the desert after hearing rumors of the miracles and wonders they had experienced when leaving Egypt.
The parasha is called Yitro because it begins with the story of Jethro coming to the Israelites’ encampment.
What did he do when he got here? He gave Moses some good advice and essentially taught him normative ruling practices. When Jethro saw that Moses was busy from morning to night taking care of the many issues that kept coming up, he advised him to create a hierarchical system that delegated authority, with Moses at the top.
This was actually a pretty simple suggestion, but Jethro added that these delegated leaders should be “courageous men, such as fear God, men of truth, who hate unjust gain” (Exodus 18:21). Jethro understood that a governing system could be tainted by corruption, so he recommended that only people who are exalted, courageous and honest be chosen for leadership positions. 
When did Jethro come to the encampment and offer this advice? Commentators have debated this for generations. Some understood that the story was presented chronologically, so if the story of Jethro coming to the encampment is written in the Torah before the account of the revelation at Sinai, it must have happened before that. However, other commentators argued that Jethro came to the encampment after the revelation at Sinai, despite the story appearing in the Torah beforehand. If so, why would the stories be written in reverse order?
It seems that the Torah was conveying a basic message to the reader: Receiving the Torah is contingent upon repairing our ways. The Torah does not come into a vacuum. It needs the tools of good traits, proper proceedings, honesty and justice. Only on this basis is it possible to receive the Torah and be uplifted in the service of God. 
Our Sages formulated this principle in simple terms: “Derech eretz kadma l’Torah” (Lev. Raba, 9). Worshiping God without humaneness, privately or in the public sphere, is nothing but a defamation of God’s name. Anyone who accepts the Torah is expected to strive to meet the standards set by Jethro – to be courageous and God-fearing, a person of truth, who hates unjust gain.
This is no simple feat. It is the unending work of a lifetime. A person can always uplift himself and be better. Nevertheless, we are obligated to move forward on the right path, the path that leads to acceptance of the Torah; the path that leads to spirituality anchored in humaneness, virtuous traits, loving-kindness, and solidarity. Only thus does fit and proper Torah blossom forth. 
The writer is rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites.


Tags Judaism Torah mount sinai yitro parsha
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu's plan to fight Arab sector violence is too little, too late

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Even with 80 seats, the Right will be stuck on 'Yes, Bibi,' 'No, Bibi'

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Lost in space lasers controversy

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Michaeli is the opposite of everything Netanyahu represents - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr and other reasons for glee in Ramallah - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
3

Israeli scientists say they’ve found ‘Achilles’ heel’ of cancer cells

A tray containing cancer cells sits on an optical microscope in the Nanomedicine Lab at UCL's School of Pharmacy in London May 2, 2013.
4

Just 0.04% of Israelis caught COVID-19 after two shots of Pfizer vaccine

Sheba Medical staff members receive the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, January 10, 2021
5

How automation will soon impact us all

ROBOTS DANCE in a Boston Dynamics robotics company video posted on December 29.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by