The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Judaism Torah Portion

What we can learn from the ‘Ir Nidahat’?

We will focus on the third offense, the ir nidahat, or an entire city that shows disloyalty to God and is condemned to total annihilation.

By NECHAMA GOLDMAN BARASH  
AUGUST 13, 2020 13:30
‘THE DESTRUCTION Of Sodom And Gomorrah,’ John Martin, 1852 (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
‘THE DESTRUCTION Of Sodom And Gomorrah,’ John Martin, 1852
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
In this week’s Torah portion, Re’eh, three offenses are described in Deuteronomy 13 that might lead Israelites astray from absolute and exclusive allegiance to God. We will focus on the third offense, the ir nidahat, or an entire city that shows disloyalty to God and is condemned to total annihilation. All residents of the city are to be put to the sword along with their cattle. The property and possessions found therein must be burned. Finally, the ruins of the town must be left desolate, never to be rebuilt as an eternal message of what happens to those who are disloyal to God.
One of the questions that intrigues commentaries from the rabbinic midrash onward is whether minors are to be put to death. It leads to a debate among Tannaitic sages like Rabbi Eliezer, who says they are slain, and Rabbi Akiva who says they are spared.
Maimonides in Chapter 4 of his Laws Concerning Idolatry codifies:
“Every human being who was in the city is killed by the sword, including children and women!”
The Spanish sage Rabbi Meir Ha-Levi Abulafia questions the above ruling:
“I am surprised by what he writes: ‘All the children and wives… are killed by the sword.’ On what basis are these women killed? If they worshiped idols, then they themselves are among the people of this condemned city; if they did not worship idols, why are they killed?… Since when is a minor held responsible and condemned?”
Rabbi Elchanan Sammett suggests that behind this debate lie two fundamentally different approaches to the law of the condemned city. Those who maintain that the minors of the city are not to be killed appear to regard the verdict of this city as a regular legal act, in which case innocent people cannot be killed.
In contrast, the second school of thought suggests that the law of the condemned city is a suspension of the normal rules of justice. Rabbi David Zvi Hoffmann, in his commentary, brings the startling comparison to Sodom and Amorah:
“There is no reason to question why the minors are put to death. The nation of Israel, in this instance, is representing the Holy One. The city that is condemned to destruction is like Sodom and Amorah… Like the example of the great flood and the overturning of Sodom and Amorah where everyone was destroyed, even the minors, so likewise concerning the condemned city.
Rabbi Sammet makes an even more surprising connection, comparing the condemned city to Amalek, based on the commentary of Seforno:
“‘And its animals by the sword’ – to erase their memory, thereby avenging the blessed God – as is the case concerning Amalek, as we learn (25:19), ‘You shall wipe out the memory of Amalek.’ '
A WAR of annihilation was always waged for religious reasons, and in a war of complete annihilation the enemy was killed entirely; no captives were taken and spoils were to be destroyed. Invoking both Sodom and Amorah and Amalek suggests such systematic evil that it essentially works to justify the annihilation of men, women and children in the name of God to eradicate such immorality from the earth.
The moral complexity, of course, is the agency given to the nation to decide when such a violent process is warranted. The one example we have in the book of Judges illustrates how easily the nation can be swept up unjustifiably onto the path toward ruthless carnage of fellow Israelites.
Judges 19-21 tells the story of war between the tribe of Benjamin and the rest of Israel that began when a woman, the concubine of a Levite man traveling from Judah to his home in Ephraim, was gang-raped to death while staying overnight in the Benjaminite city of Gibeah. The Levite in response, cuts his concubine into 10 pieces, sends them to 10 tribes and incites them to retaliate against Gibeah, which leads to a war against the entire tribe of Benjamin.
The destruction of Gibeah and other Benjaminites cities is herem-style, including the destruction of the booty, leading Prof. Aharon Demsky to suggest based on strong linguistic connections between the two texts, that some version of the ir hanidahat law lies behind the destruction in the Gibeah story.
One glaring difference between the two stories is the nature of the sin. Deuteronomy is expressly concerned with idolatry whereas the Judges story is seemingly concerned with sexual violence that spirals into political conflict. Recognizing the potential for insidious motives in condemning a city to utter annihilation, the Talmud in Sanhedrin 71a concludes:
“There never was, nor will there ever be, a condemned city. So why is [this parasha] written? To interpret it and receive reward.”
The Gemara explains that this opinion is in keeping with the view of R. Eliezer:
“We learn: Rabbi Eliezer says: Any city in which there is even one single mezuzah cannot be declared a condemned city.”
Nonetheless, it also brings the opinion of Rabbi Yonatan who claims to have sat on the ruins of an idolatrous city. Rabbi Yonatan probably reflects the reality of a time in which herem was practiced. This was a dangerous mechanism that could lead to absolute anarchy as happened in the period of the Judges.
The Talmud projects a rabbinic ethos onto the passage, claiming that such a reality could never have existed. Rabbi Eliezer explains that an Israelite community, although presently rebelling against God, cannot be described as having no remnant of loyalty to God if there is even one mezuzah on one of the doorways. As we approach the month of Elul, it is this idea, that a single sign of devotion has the power to uphold a tenuous but palpable connection to the Divine that is certainly an interpretation that itself becomes reward.
The writer teaches contemporary Halacha at the Matan Advanced Talmud Institute. She also teaches Talmud at Pardes along with courses on Sexuality and Sanctity in the Jewish tradition.


Tags Judaism Torah halacha
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The Democrats are sending mixed messages to Jerusalem By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Netanyahu's budget maneuvers - economically absurd, socially mad By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Shmuley Boteach Coronavirus lockdown is denying people the chance to mourn properly By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Emily Schrader Ignorance on Zionism leads to antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Yohanan Plesner Amid protests, Israel needs a full-time police commissioner By YOHANAN PLESNER

Most Read

1 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
2 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
3 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
4 Hezbollah stockpiled chemical behind Beirut blast in London and Germany
Lebanese soldiers stand outside American University of Beirut (AUB) medical centre following an explosion in Beirut
5 NYT reveals origin of ammonium nitrate that caused Beirut blast - report
The Beirut Port after Tuesday’s explosion that killed at least 157 and wounded more than 5,000
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by