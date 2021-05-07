The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Vogue highlights Orthodox women in campaign against get refusal

The fact that such a big publication brought up the matter of gets reveals the importance of the issue & the deepness of the imbalance power between men and women on that matter.

By SARAH CHEMLA  
MAY 7, 2021 11:14
Vogue magazine (photo credit: Courtesy)
Vogue magazine
(photo credit: Courtesy)
While the get (Jewish divorce document) issue has been challenging the Jewish world for decades, the agunah - women trapped in marriage because their husbands refuse to provide them with a get - are trying to find ways to be heard, and what can work better than social media to bring public attention on the matter? 
And it worked. Famous women's magazine Vogue published a full article  on Wednesday dedicated on the matter titled "How Orthodox Women Are Using Social Media to Liberate Each Other From Dead Marriages," interviewing women who have been fighting to "get their get" and other women who have been helping them through this difficult process.
The fact that such a big publication brought up the matter of gets reveals the importance of the issue and the deepness of the imbalance power between men and women on that matter.
Some women are fighting for decades to retrieve their freedom, while the get-refusing men can forge ahead with a new life and even remarry, leaving the woman in an unbearable marital situation. 
Indeed, without a get, an agunah woman cannot religiously remarry or even date someone. 
The get is a document biblically established to ensure the woman, who then had fewer rights and economic opportunities in society, could not simply be discarded when her marriage was no longer viable.
Sadly, this document is now being used by some men to place women in the position of the underdog.
Recently, new technologies such as social media have been used to publicly shamed get-refusers and bring more attention to this issue.
For example, women seeking to be freed from their marriage reached out to Instagram influencers, such as the popular Jewish singer Dalia Oziel who posted on her Instagram page followed by thousands of people a flyer that was sent to her by Herman Sharabani, a woman that has been refused her get for more than 10 years.

The flyer featured Sharabani's ex-husband’s face paired with the phrase “Get Refuser.”
Bringing shame to these men and in so doing forcing them to relent and give their wives the freedom they deserve has become the mantra of these women fighting for their rights. On another hand, as Vogue reported, legal actions are also being carried out. A growing movement is working to register get refusal as domestic abuse as, most of the time, those who experience get refusal are survivors of domestic abuse.
According to Vogue, "Amber Adler, an Orthodox Jewish mother of two who is running for city council in South Brooklyn, supports a New York State Assembly bill that would classify get refusal as coercive control and make it a felony."
There are actually two laws in place in New York that theoretically protect against get refusal, the Domestic Relations Law 253 and Domestic Relations Law 236(b).
"Both are intended to prevent the get system from being misused, but both laws contain loopholes that can be exploited," said Keshet Starr, a lawyer and the executive director of the nonprofit Organization for the Resolution of Agunot.


Tags United States women halacha orthodox jews women empowerment Vogue
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Lapid, Bennett need to form a unity government - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Change in Israel might be coming with Bennett-Lapid government - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Learning from the Meron disaster

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Olmert to 'Post': Ohana, Netanyahu responsible and guilty for Meron

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Mahmoud Abbas’s default ploy: Antisemitic incitement - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Egyptian archaeologists unearth rare tombs dated back to before Pharaohs

A human skeleton from a tomb is pictured at the Nile Delta, in this image released on April 27, 2021 by an archaeological mission operating in the archaeological area of Dakahlia Governorate via Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities, in Mansoura, Cairo
2

In Lag Ba'omer Mount Meron stampede 45 killed, at least 150 injured

Medics and rescue workers attend to the Lag Baomer event in Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage for annual commemorations that include all-night prayer and dance, at Mount Meron, Israel Apr
3

Mount Meron tragedy: These are the victims of the stampede

The funeral of a victim of the Mount Meron tragedy that took place on Lag B'Omer, April 2021.
4

Betrayed: Christian missionary family unmasked in Jerusalem

THE ELKOHEN family: True identities revealed.
5

1st ever woman spiritual leader of Orthodox synagogue appointed in Israel

Rabbanit Shira Marili Mirvis.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by