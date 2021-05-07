Vogue highlights Orthodox women in campaign against get refusal

Some women are fighting for decades to retrieve their freedom, while the get-refusing men can forge ahead with a new life and even remarry, leaving the woman in an unbearable marital situation.

The fact that such a big publication brought up the matter of gets reveals the importance of the issue and the deepness of the imbalance power between men and women on that matter.

While the get (Jewish divorce document) issue has been challenging the Jewish world for decades, the agunah - women trapped in marriage because their husbands refuse to provide them with a get - are trying to find ways to be heard, and what can work better than social media to bring public attention on the matter?

The get is a document biblically established to ensure the woman, who then had fewer rights and economic opportunities in society, could not simply be discarded when her marriage was no longer viable.

Sadly, this document is now being used by some men to place women in the position of the underdog.

Recently, new technologies such as social media have been used to publicly shamed get-refusers and bring more attention to this issue.

For example, women seeking to be freed from their marriage reached out to Instagram influencers, such as the popular Jewish singer Dalia Oziel who posted on her Instagram page followed by thousands of people a flyer that was sent to her by Herman Sharabani, a woman that has been refused her get for more than 10 years.