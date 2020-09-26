The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Who by earthquake and who by plague?

In 5781, Unetaneh Tokef is even more relevant than in most recent years, as its words can be read as a direct commentary on the COVID-19 pandemic.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
SEPTEMBER 26, 2020 22:19
Mayanei Hayeshua Medical team treat a patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the coronavirus unit, in Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, Bnei Brak, Israel, April 13, 2020 (photo credit: NATI SHOCHAT/FLASH 90)
Mayanei Hayeshua Medical team treat a patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the coronavirus unit, in Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, Bnei Brak, Israel, April 13, 2020
(photo credit: NATI SHOCHAT/FLASH 90)
 “On Rosh Hashanah it is inscribed, and on Yom Kippur it is sealed.”
These are the words that millions of Jews around the world and in Israel will read on the Day of Atonement that starts Sunday night. The 13th-century prayer is meant to raise fear in the worshiper. In 5781 it is even more relevant than in most recent years, as its words can be read as a direct commentary on the COVID-19 pandemic.
A few excerpts from Unetaneh Tokef:
Who shall live and who shall die?

In the last two days, more than 16,000 people have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry reported.
Statistically, half-a-percent of these people will die. That means that some 40 have been handed a death sentence and more will be handed similar fatal decrees until the pandemic ends or an accessible vaccine is found.
The coronavirus was not caused by humans. However, humans have the power to prevent its spread.
This year, masks and social distancing are the difference between life and death.
Who by famine and who by thirst? Who shall become rich and who shall be impoverished?

The coronavirus has left around a million Israelis out of work. Another 200,000 to 300,000 are expected to be left unemployed by the conclusion of this second lockdown.
Israel’s unemployment rate went from 4% to around 25% in just eight months.
These are families who were contributing to society and through no fault of their own were left without enough food to eat.
Recently, Leket released a video of a woman who sang for the Israeli opera for the last 20 years. When the Health Ministry announced it was unsafe to hold events, she was sent home. Since then, she has not received her salary.
In the video, Natali Digora, 48, said that eventually her food ran out: “I went a few days without eating anything at all.”
Who shall have rest and who shall wander? Who shall be at peace and who shall be pursued?
The coronavirus crisis has led to a shadow pandemic – a mental health pandemic of depression, substance abuse, post-traumatic stress and even suicide.
Earlier this month, the Health Ministry told the Knesset that there has been an increase in suicide since the start of coronavirus: This year between January and September, some 207 deceased were brought to the Institute of Forensic Medicine on suspicion of suicide, versus 191 in 2019 and 196 in 2018.
ERAN, Israel’s emotional first aid service, has reported a sharp increase in call volume.
“Mental health and psychological issues will have much harder and much longer-term effects than the disease,” said Irina Nevzlin, author of The Impact of Identity: The Power of Knowing Who You Are in a previous interview. “Pandemics pass eventually, but the aftershock and the post-trauma can be quite dramatic.”
Who shall be exalted and who shall be brought low?

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was voted back into office and joined by Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz on the public assumption that they would protect Israel from the pandemic. Since May, Israel’s leaders have let populism and special interests, as well as their own personal concerns, divert them from the task at hand.
On Saturday, tens of thousands of Israelis expressed their frustration. Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Health Ministry director-general Chezy Levy are likely correct that people get sick at protests. A report published last month in the Journal of Public Health showed a spike in coronavirus cases in at least eight US cities following the George Floyd protests.
But the question should not be one of if people are allowed to protest. The question should be why the people feel they need to protest.
If the public trusted in the regulations, then they would not gather, for they would believe the authorities that demonstrations could infect and kill. And, if the public felt that its leaders were working on their behalf they would not be out there protesting.
This is also true of the religious sector, who wants to pray with their communities on the High Holy Days – it is deeply and spiritually important. But like on Passover, they would stay home, if they had leadership that set an example.
The liturgy states that “repentance, prayer and righteousness avert the severe decree.”
It was on December 31 that the government in China confirmed that the novel coronavirus had entered the planet. Since then, the virus has plagued the entire world.
Who by earthquake and who by plague?

The Day of Atonement is between God and man. An earthquake is a disaster that God forces on the people and the planet and it cannot be stopped by any of man’s efforts.
The novel coronavirus is also an illness that was not produced by man. However, people have the power to mitigate its impact.
This Yom Kippur is unlike any in decades. Israelis should stand by themselves in prayer this year but pray for solidarity between themselves and their leaders.
The book is still open. How will the people seal their own fate?


Tags Yom Kippur rosh hashanah Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Clarity is needed to contain the coronavirus crisis By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel’s modern Yom Kippur debacle By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Words and prayers from a pandemic bubble By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Political power is in reckless hands By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Amid coronavirus, this year's Yom Kippur is another kind of war By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Helicopters, armed police swoop in to arrest 'Russian Jesus' cult leader
Vissarion, who has proclaimed himself a new Christ, conducts a service during the "Holiday of Good Fruit" feast in the village of Obitel Rassveta (Cloister of Sunrise), some 640 km (398 miles) southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 18, 2010.
2 Gov't approves total coronavirus lockdown starting Friday
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3 Biblical scenes are playing out before our eyes
‘JOSHUA FIGHTING Amalek,’ print from the Phillip Medhurst Collection of Bible illustrations at St. George’s Court.
4 Iran-backed Hezbollah arms depot explodes in southern Lebanon
FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020
5 Coronavirus cabinet to meet today, as seriously ill spike
Assuta Ashdod University Hospital

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by