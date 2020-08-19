The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Who were the distinctive Twelve Tribes of Israel?

In Tribal Blueprints: Twelve Brothers and the Destiny of Israel, Nechama Price pieces together a wonderfully cohesive portrait of each brother and his tribe.

By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN  
AUGUST 19, 2020 16:47
A JERUSALEM street mosaic is adorned with symbols for each of the Twelve Tribes. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A JERUSALEM street mosaic is adorned with symbols for each of the Twelve Tribes.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Much of the Book of Genesis zeros in on the family that became the nation of Israel. It’s an inspiring and intriguing story but missing many details we would really like to know.
Midrashic literature fills in many of the blanks, but the text itself reveals nothing about Abraham’s background before he was chosen by God and shares little information about Abraham’s son, Issac. Jacob’s few recorded conversations mainly express strife and sadness.
And what of Jacob’s sons, who form the foundation of the Twelve Tribes of Israel?
Relatively full pictures emerge of Reuven, Shimon, Levi, Judah and Joseph. Yissachar, Zevulun, Dan, Naftali, Gad, Asher and Benjamin – not so much.
In Tribal Blueprints: Twelve Brothers and the Destiny of Israel, Nechama Price pieces together a wonderfully cohesive portrait of each brother and his tribe by pulling strands from the Five Books of Moses in addition to Joshua, Judges and Kings.
The New Jersey resident has master’s degrees in Jewish education and in Bible from Yeshiva University, teaches at its Stern College of Women and directs its Graduate Program in Advanced Talmud Studies for women. She previously contributed essays to YU’s two-book series Mitokh Ha-Ohel, Essays on the Weekly Parashah from the Rabbis and Professors of Yeshiva University.
Tribal Blueprints, her first book, takes the textual analysis approach that considers not only traditional rabbinic interpretations but also literary similarities and connections. This methodology provides a richer understanding of characters, themes and messages across the biblical expanse.
There’s an abundance of material about Judah and Joseph, whose words and deeds take up many verses in Genesis and whose descendants are major figures in later books of the canon.
Regarding the silent brothers, Price gathers clues from the circumstances of their birth, the blessings given them by their father at the end of his life, and the characteristics of their offspring.
Tribal characteristics, she says, “repeat themselves over and over.”
The personalities of Shimon and Levi, for example, likely reflect “the sadness and antipathy that surrounds their mother,” Leah, which “causes them to grow up with strong feelings of anger against injustice, as they perceive the unfairness in the way their mother is treated.”
These feelings are channeled quite differently over time. While “Shimon’s descendants manifest all of these attributes in a negative way,” the author writes, “many of Levi’s descendants become the greatest leaders in history.”
PATTERNS ALSO can be discerned among sons about whom the text reveals little.
The maidservants’ four children do not have distinct stories or personalities, yet Price discerns that Dan, oldest son of Rachel’s maid, Bilha, somehow stands out. And indeed, his tribe influences Jewish history and produces more distinguished individuals than do Naftali, Gad or Asher.
Epitomized by Samson, Dan’s most famous descendant, the tribe of Dan “will lead and be successful against his enemies; yet concurrently, he will be isolated, angry, and disliked by those around him.”
Naftali and Asher seem to fulfil the important roles of dutiful followers of their father and their dominant half-brothers. “Throughout history, they are happy to follow; they never rebel or assume leadership positions,” the author notes.
Naftali’s only known descendant, Barak, is depicted in Judges as a capable general. Nevertheless, he is willing to lead a battle against the enemy only if accompanied by Joseph’s descendant Devora, the leader/judge of his time. “He never becomes the hero; that is a role destined for Devora,” Price writes.
About Gad we know only that his father describes him as capable of victory against his enemies, and that his tribe joined Reuven’s in settling on the east side of the Jordan River.
By contrast, “there are more stories about Yosef than any about other tribe. The Torah narrates Yosef’s life from adolescence through his experiences as a slave, a prisoner in jail, and then as viceroy of Egypt.... Interestingly, throughout his life, he is always second in command, never the ultimate leader. Therefore, it is not surprising that his descendants will have many leadership positions, but will trail behind the leadership of Yehuda.”
Among Joseph’s descendants are Joshua, Devora and Yerovam – the latter who rules over the 10 tribes following their split from the kingdom of Judah.
“Similar to Yosef’s kingdom being secondary to Yehuda’s, in the future, the messiah from Yosef will come first, but will be secondary to the messiah from the tribe of Yehuda.”
This easy-to-read book contains fascinating insights leading to Price’s conclusion: “The tribes are not just a random amalgam of blood relatives. Rather, they all display distinctive manifestations of their ancestral heritage. These traits follow them throughout history and the patterns are remarkably clear in the stories of their descendants.”
Tribal Blueprints is a worthy addition to the Maggid Tanakh Companions Series, which includes such titles as Subversive Sequels in the Bible by Judy Klitsner, and Creation: The Story of Beginnings by Jonathan Grossman. A perfect companion, in my opinion, is Tamar Weissman’s book Tribal Lands: The Twelve Tribes of Israel in Their Ancestral Territories (Judaica Place, 2015).
The author wrote for The Record in New Jersey for over a decade, has been freelancing for secular and Jewish publications since 1984 and is a staff writer for ISRAEL21c.
TRIBAL BLUEPRINTS TWELVE BROTHERS AND THE DESTINY OF ISRAEL
By Nechama Price
Maggid Books
288 pages; $37.95


Tags Israel Judaism Torah history book review
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo China has proven to be a bad actor. We owe them nothing. By JPOST EDITORIAL
Micah Halpern We need a friend in the White House no matter who wins the Presidency By MICAH HALPERN
Emily Schrader Palestine, not Israel, will carry the cost of its rejectionist policies By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Why we only sit shiva for family By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu’s perception of democracy is full of factual mistakes – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
3 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff
4 What do Jewish voters need to know about Kamala Harris?
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States
5 Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel
Flags of Arab League member countries on display at Beirut's Phoenicia Hotel, Lebanon January 18, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by