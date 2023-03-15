Watch and listen to Dr. Eduard Shyfrin, founder of the theory of the Kabbalah of Information, and prolific writer of the Kabbalah section on the Jerusalem Post website, discuss his upcoming book, ”The Relativity of Death,” at Jewish Book Week in London.

Shyfrin will discuss his soon-to-be-released book, which expresses his point of view on the afterlife, as well as other issues, based on the theory of the Kabbalah of Information.

He has penned over fifty articles on the Jerusalem Post website over the past four years on the relationship between Torah, the Theory of Creation, life and death, and other topics viewed through the lens of Kabbalah, physics and the Theory of Information.

Shyfrin’s first book, “From Infinity to Man: The Fundamental Ideas of Kabbalah Within the Framework of Information Theory and Quantum Physics,” bridges the gap between science and Torah and explains Kabbalistic ideas with the support of information theory and quantum physics, while his second book, “Travels with Sushi in the Land of the Mind,” is a children’s tale that introduces quantum physics and classical morality through metaphors and fantasy.

Shyfrin, who has strongly condemned the Russian attack on Ukraine, will conduct an appeal to help Ukrainian Jews via the World Jewish Relief agency during his Jewish Book Week presentation.