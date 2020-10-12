The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post KABBALAH AND SCIENCE

The flow of time

Chapter 3 of the essay 'The Kabbalah of Information on Freedom of Choice, Tzimtzum, and the Physics of Spacetime'

By EDUARD SHYFRIN  
OCTOBER 18, 2020 16:29
John McTaggart (photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)
John McTaggart
(photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)
< See chapter 2 | Continue to chapter 4 >  | See all chapters
At the end of the previous chapter I mentioned that the STR does not touch on the internal flow of time. However, Albert Einstein was concerned about this issue. In his autobiography, the philosopher of science Rudolf Carnap reminisces about his discussion with Albert Einstein regarding the flow of time. Einstein mentioned that he was deeply concerned about the problem of the concept of 'now'. He explained that humans perceived 'now' as something special and distinct from the past and the future. However, the concept of ‘now’ could not be derived from the laws of physics alone. We will explore this issue deeper in the next chapters.
The great Greek philosophers Heraclitus and Parmenides expressed two completely opposite views on the flow of time. Heraclitus believed that everything was flowing and changing (hence his famous quote 'No man ever steps in the same river twice'). Parmenides thought that existence did not have a beginning and would never be destroyed, and therefore notions such as 'was' and 'will be' are irrelevant; existence simply 'is'.
In the beginning of the 20th century John McTaggart made an enormous impact on the philosophy of time by putting forward his famous argument that there is no flow of time. He expressed his idea as follows: events in time can be distinguished by two characteristics:
1. Each event occurs before or after some other event. McTaggart called this relation a B-series.
2. The second approach, which McTaggart called an A-series, implied that each event is either future, present or past.
Thus, B-series are permanent, while A-series are not.
If event M occurs before event N, it always occurs before event N. However, in an A-series any event can belong to the future, the present and the past (McTaggart did not take relativist effects into account).
From McTaggart's point of view, an A-series is a dynamic component that determines the flow of time. However, he arrives at the conclusion that A-series contradict themselves, and, consequently, there is no flow of time at all. According to McTaggart, a B-series is equivalent to the statement that time is a dimension just like the dimensions of space.
Thus, both McTaggart's argument and the GTR both present spacetime as a continuum with four equivalent dimensions: one temporal and three spatial ones. A-dimensions do not flow, but rather objects move within them.
The idea of spacetime as a structure with four equivalent dimensions does not rule out the possibility of spacetime as a whole moving along some kind of fifth dimension.
This question was subject to debate in the field of philosophy of science. Its argument took the following form: movement is a change of position in space in with relation to time. In this case, the flow of time must be a change in time relative to another time. But which exactly? Science does not answer this question. However, the Kabbalah of Information has a certain position regarding this issue which we are going to discuss later.
The philosophy of science describes several models of spacetime. Let us have a closer look at them.
1) Presentism. The essence of this model is that only 'now' exists. There is no future yet, while the past does not exist anymore.
2) Possibilism (the growing block model). According to this model, the present and the past exist, while a determined future does not.
3) Eternalism. Proposes that the past, present and future all exist.
4) Eternalism with a moving 'now'. Implies our movement within the eternalist model.
There are many scientific articles and works discussing the strengths and drawbacks of these models. This issue is too broad to be exhaustively covered in this article.
Currently, there is a consensus in the scientific community that the model of eternalism fits Einstein's STR best as it implies a single space-time continuum with four equivalent dimensions. The model of eternalism gave birth to a new approach in science known as perspectivialism. The essence of perspectivalism is that our interactions with the world depend on our 'perspective' – that is, the sections of spacetime available to us. Perspectivalism can exist only within the frame of eternalism. It also introduces the concepts of an 'external perspective' (the view of an outside observer that is completely fixed and encompasses the entire spacetime) and an 'internal perspective' (the viewpoint of an inside observer who only has access to limited areas of spacetime). We can draw a clear parallel with G-d's and view of our world and that of humans.
The most important conclusion is that only the model of eternalism and the model of eternalism with a moving 'now' imply fixation of events in the future – that is, backwards causation (a reverse cause-and-effect relationship). In science, backwards causation is defined as a process in which the effect happens before its cause.
Let us return to the news of the exile that G-d gave to Avram. This news actually fixed a future event and implied backward causation. We will discuss it in more detail in the next chapter.
< See chapter 2 | Continue to chapter 4 >  | See all chapters

To purchase Eduard Shyfrin’s book ‘From Infinity to Man: The Fundamental Ideas of Kabbalah Within the Framework of Information Theory and Quantum Physics’ please click here.   
 
To purchase Eduard Shyfrin’s book ‘Travels with Sushi in the Land of the Mind’ please click here.



Tags Torah kabbalah science
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo One sector of society does not care about others: The haredim By JPOST EDITORIAL
Facebook's guideline changes on Holocaust – important and overdue By YAAKOV KATZ
Herd immunity vs herd mentality: pandemic fatigue and the toll on society By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Regev's extortion by intimidation By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Amy Coney Barrrett is raising the bar By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Over 70% of coronavirus patients wore mask, followed guidelines - CDC study
A protective face mask is seen as curbs to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been reimposed after a rise in new cases, at Zikim beach in southern Israel July 21, 2020. Picture taken July 21, 2020.
2 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
3 India-Israel 30-second coronavirus test should be 'ready in days'
Eight packages at the Foreign Ministry's warehouse intended to be sent to India to assist with combating the coronavirus
4 Trump less trusted across advanced economies than China's President Xi
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at state dinner, Great Hall of the People, Beijing, 2017.
5 IDF Special Forces carry out covert operation, destroy two Syrian outposts
IDF Yahalom unit trains in Jordan valley

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by