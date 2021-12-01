The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium

What is Kabbalah?

Eduard Shyfrin Ph.D. and the Philosophy of Religion Project

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
DECEMBER 1, 2021 07:00
Jerusalem Post Kabbalah
What is Kabbalah?
What is Kabbalah?
Dr. Eduard Shyfrin, author and expert on Jewish mysticism, was recently interviewed by Robert Lawrence Kuhn, host of "Closer to Truth," as part of the Global Philosophy of Religion Project.
The Global Philosophy of Religion Project, hosted by the University of Birmingham, aims to make the philosophy of religion a truly global field by promoting the scholarly work of researchers from underrepresented regions and religious traditions. 
In a wide-ranging, hour-long interview, Shyfrin and Kuhn discussed a number of key questions pertaining to the nature of Kabbalah, its place in Judaism, the attributes and actions of God in the world, good and evil, and other significant issues. Shyfrin also discussed the idea of the Kabbalah of Information – his understanding of Creation as a hierarchy of informational worlds with a continuous circulation of information. 
In introducing the subject of Kabbalah and its importance, Shyfrin quoted the words of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai, the Second Century sage, who stated that “Kabbalah is the soul of the Holy Scriptures, the commandments (mitzvot) are the body, and the story is the garment.”
Shyfrin discussed the development of the Kabbalah, from the ancient Sefer Yetzirah, which is attributed to Abraham, to the 13th-century Kabbalists of Provence, the later Castilian Kabbalists, the mystics of Safed, and the 18th-century Hasidic masters of Poland and western Ukraine.
Shyfrin explained several basic concepts of Jewish mysticism, including Ein Sof, the unknowable essence of God, the sefirot, the emanations of His essence, and Tzimtzum, when God "contracts" and forms empty space in the world. He introduced the two concepts of Kabbalah – ‘theosophical Kabbalah,’ which deals with Creation, and "ecstatic Kabbalah," which delves into meditation and mystical experiences.  Shyfrin presented his ideas and positions from the point of view of the Kabbalah of Information.
In response to Kuhn’s query as to how people can "know" and understand God, Shyfrin quoted Maimonides, who said that love of God means the desire to know Him: “We were given information by God – the Holy Scriptures – and that, together with prophecy, gives us the opportunity to know Him.”
Shyfrin and Kuhn discussed several other fundamental issues, including God’s intervention in human affairs and the definition of miracles, the concept of ‘continuous creation,’ Judaism’s position about other religions, and the immutable nature of God. 
To purchase Eduard Shyfrin’s book ‘From Infinity to Man: The Fundamental Ideas of Kabbalah Within the Framework of Information Theory and Quantum Physics’ please click here. To purchase Eduard Shyfrin’s book ‘Travels with Sushi in the Land of the Mind’ please click here.


Tags kabbalah Kabbalah and science Kabbalah and Information
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by