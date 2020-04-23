The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
100 years since the San Remo Conference which shaped the Middle East

What these post-war treaties enabled was the emergence of the system of Arab states on the one hand and the emergence of a "national home for the Jewish people" on the other.

By DORE GOLD  
APRIL 24, 2020 08:58
Delegates to the San Remo Conference of 1920. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Delegates to the San Remo Conference of 1920.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
This month, the Jewish people will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the San Remo Conference, convened in Italy from April 19-26, 1920 in the aftermath of the First World War. British prime minister Lloyd George and his foreign affairs minister Lord Curzon, attended along with the prime ministers of France and Italy. Representatives of Belgium, Greece, and Japan also took part. 
 
Together they constituted what was called the Supreme Council of the Principal Allied and Associated Powers. Most people have heard of the other great post-war conferences, like the Paris Peace Conference or the Geneva Conferences at the end of World War II. But San Remo has not been on many people's radar screen, despite the fact that it created the geographic basis of the modern Middle East for most of the 20th century. 
 
San Remo dealt with the disposition of territories that until 1920 were a part of the Ottoman Empire, which had been defeated in the recent war. Formally, the Ottomans renounced their claim to sovereignty over these lands, sometimes called Arab Asia, in the Treaty of Sevres, which was signed the same year as San Remo on August 10, 1920. It was at Sevres that a draft peace agreement between the allies and the Ottoman Empire was worked out. 
 
What these post-war treaties enabled was the emergence of the system of Arab states on the one hand and the emergence of a "national home for the Jewish people" on the other. The Balfour Declaration from 1917 was in essence a declaration of British policy. But San Remo converted the Balfour Declaration into a binding international treaty, setting the stage for the League of Nations Mandate that was approved in 1922. It has been noted that at San Remo, Jewish historic rights became Jewish legal rights.
 
Were these legal rights of the Jewish people superseded in subsequent years? At the time that the UN Charter was drafted in 1945, officials were cognizant that this argument might be raised in the future. They therefore incorporated Article 80 into the UN Charter, stating specifically that "nothing in this chapter shall be construed in or of itself to alter in any manner the rights whatsoever of any states or any peoples or the terms of existing international instruments to which Members of the United  Nations may respectively be parties." 
 
Thus, the foundations of Jewish legal rights established through San Remo were preserved for the future.
 
Ambassador Dore Gold has served as president of the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs since 2000. From June 2015 until October 2016 he served as director-general of Israel’s Foreign Ministry. He previously served as foreign policy adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as Israel’s Ambassador to the UN (1997-1999).


Tags Israel history Middle East
