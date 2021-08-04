A year ago today: Huge blast rocks Beirut port

On August 4th, 2020, a huge explosion rocked the port warehouse district near the center of Beirut, killing over 200 people, injuring thousands, and causing billions of dollars worth of property damage. It was caused by hundreds of tons of highly explosive ammonium nitrate, which had been improperly stored in the port for six years.The blast blew out windows and scattered debris throughout Lebanon’s capital. Some buildings in the area collapsed and emergency forces rushed to rescue those trapped in the rubble. Electrical outages were reported throughout the capital hampering search and rescue efforts.Hospitals in the capital were overwhelmed with the injured and began treating people in hallways and transferring other wounded people outside of Beirut. Injuries, damage, and deaths were reported on the streets and in buildings throughout Beirut.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}A year later, Lebanon is still reeling from the explosion that weakened an economy already facing meltdown. Lebanon's economic crisis has pushed much of the population into poverty and poses the biggest threat to stability since the 1975-1990 civil war.Families of the victims protested in the streets and demanded accountability. Although an investigation has been underway since the blast, no senior officials have been held accountable or faced charges a year later.Syrian refugees were among those worst hit by the port explosion. They made up a significant proportion of those killed in the blast.Most received little aid and struggled to afford food and shelter even before the blast. After many Lebanese families also lost everything, aid agencies said that what little help was available is having to stretch even further.The United Nations warned last month that more than four million people in Lebanon, including one million refugees, risked losing access to safe water as shortages of funding, fuel, and supplies affect water pumping."UNICEF estimates that most water pumping will gradually cease across the country in the next four to six weeks," a statement by the UN body said."Unless urgent action is taken, hospitals, schools, and essential public facilities will be unable to function," UNICEF Representative in Lebanon, Yukie Mokuo, was quoted as saying in the statement.Tzvi Joffre and Lauren Morganbesser contributed to this report.