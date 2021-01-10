Abbas to set date for new elections by January 20

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is expected to announce by January 20 the dates for holding elections for the PA presidency, parliament and the Palestine National Council (the PLO’s legislative body).

Abbas met on Saturday evening with Dr. Hanna Nasir, Chairman of the Palestinian Central Elections Committee, and discussed with him preparations for holding the elections.

The committee announced on Sunday that it needs at least 120 days to prepare for the next elections. The committee said that its staff in the West Bank and Gaza Strip was ready to prepare for the general elections as soon as Abbas announces the dates.

Once Abbas sets dates for the elections, several Palestinian factions will meet in Cairo to discuss issues related to the voting.

Abbas’s renewed talk about holding general elections is aimed at sending a message to the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden and the European Union that the PA leadership is serious about its intention to allow Palestinians to cast their ballots.

Earlier this month, Abbas announced that Hamas has agreed to his idea of holding separate elections for the presidency, parliament and the Palestine National Council.

Hamas had demanded that the elections for the three bodies take place at the same time.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh met on Sunday in Doha with the emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, and discussed with him a number of issues, including preparations for holding long overdue Palestinian general elections.

Sources close to Hamas expressed cautious optimism regarding the prospects of holding new elections. The sources said that even if Abbas issues “presidential decrees” setting dates for the elections, it would take weeks, if not months, to overcome various obstacles.

The main obstacle, the sources added, remains the PA security crackdown on Hamas members in the West Bank. Another obstacle: Will Israel allow east Jerusalem residents to participate in the Palestinian elections?

Abbas and Hamas have made it clear that there would be no elections without the participation of east Jerusalem residents.

In the past, Israel allowed east Jerusalem residents who hold Israeli-issued ID cards to participate in the elections for the Palestinian parliament, known as the Palestinian Legislative Council.

The last Palestinian presidential election was held on January 9, 2005, when Abbas was elected for a four-year term, becoming the second PA president after Yasser Arafat.

The last parliamentary election, held in January 2006, resulted in a Hamas victory and triggered a power struggle between the Gaza-based Islamist movement and Abbas’s Fatah faction.