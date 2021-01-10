The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Abbas to set date for new elections by January 20

Once Abbas sets dates for the elections, several Palestinian factions will meet in Cairo to discuss issues related to the voting.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
JANUARY 10, 2021 16:38
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Ishtayeh (R) and President Mahmoud Abbas (L) at the swearing in ceremony of the new government at the Palestinian Authority's headquarters in the West Bank town of Ramallah, April 13, 2019. (photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Ishtayeh (R) and President Mahmoud Abbas (L) at the swearing in ceremony of the new government at the Palestinian Authority's headquarters in the West Bank town of Ramallah, April 13, 2019.
(photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is expected to announce by January 20 the dates for holding elections for the PA presidency, parliament and the Palestine National Council (the PLO’s legislative body).
Abbas met on Saturday evening with Dr. Hanna Nasir, Chairman of the Palestinian Central Elections Committee, and discussed with him preparations for holding the elections.
The committee announced on Sunday that it needs at least 120 days to prepare for the next elections. The committee said that its staff in the West Bank and Gaza Strip was ready to prepare for the general elections as soon as Abbas announces the dates.
Once Abbas sets dates for the elections, several Palestinian factions will meet in Cairo to discuss issues related to the voting.
Abbas’s renewed talk about holding general elections is aimed at sending a message to the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden and the European Union that the PA leadership is serious about its intention to allow Palestinians to cast their ballots.
Earlier this month, Abbas announced that Hamas has agreed to his idea of holding separate elections for the presidency, parliament and the Palestine National Council.
Hamas had demanded that the elections for the three bodies take place at the same time.
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh met on Sunday in Doha with the emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, and discussed with him a number of issues, including preparations for holding long overdue Palestinian general elections.
Sources close to Hamas expressed cautious optimism regarding the prospects of holding new elections. The sources said that even if Abbas issues “presidential decrees” setting dates for the elections, it would take weeks, if not months, to overcome various obstacles.
The main obstacle, the sources added, remains the PA security crackdown on Hamas members in the West Bank. Another obstacle: Will Israel allow east Jerusalem residents to participate in the Palestinian elections?
Abbas and Hamas have made it clear that there would be no elections without the participation of east Jerusalem residents.
In the past, Israel allowed east Jerusalem residents who hold Israeli-issued ID cards to participate in the elections for the Palestinian parliament, known as the Palestinian Legislative Council.
The last Palestinian presidential election was held on January 9, 2005, when Abbas was elected for a four-year term, becoming the second PA president after Yasser Arafat.
The last parliamentary election, held in January 2006, resulted in a Hamas victory and triggered a power struggle between the Gaza-based Islamist movement and Abbas’s Fatah faction.


Tags Hamas Mahmoud Abbas Palestinian Authority West Bank
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Twitter banned Trump, now it needs to ban Khamenei

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Sharon Brous

To truly heal as a nation, we must have a deep national reckoning

 By SHARON BROUS
Nimrod Goren

Israel-Turkey relations are not only about Erdogan and Bibi

 By NIMROD GOREN
Amotz Asa-El

2021: The year sanity returned after COVID-19, political turmoil

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Israel's COVID-19 response has parallels to the Gulf War - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Earth is spinning faster: Time flies in 50-year record

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Pfizer: We don’t know if COVID-19 vaccine defends without second shot

A participant takes part in a simulation for medical personnel at Sheba Medical Center for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
4

Coronavirus lockdown to begin Thursday at midnight and last two weeks

Streets in Israel appear abandoned amid coronavirus lockdown
5

Nine reasons why Israel leads the world in vaccine distribution

People get vaccinated at the Clalit vaccination center in Jerusalem, January 3, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by