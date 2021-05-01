The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Abbas’s decision to delay elections sparks public outcry

Abbas’s political opponents condemned the decision as a “big catastrophe” and called on the PA president to proceed with the elections.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
MAY 1, 2021 16:34
A PALESTINIAN leadership genuinely committed to the welfare of their people, unlike PA President Mahmoud Abbas, could take the proposals in ‘Vision for Peace’ as a starting point for negotiations. (photo credit: FLASH90)
A PALESTINIAN leadership genuinely committed to the welfare of their people, unlike PA President Mahmoud Abbas, could take the proposals in ‘Vision for Peace’ as a starting point for negotiations.
(photo credit: FLASH90)
Palestinian civil society organizations and several factions and figures warned over the weekend that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’s decision to postpone the general elections would deepen divisions among the Palestinians and lead to “chaos and military dictatorship.”
Abbas’s political opponents condemned the decision as a “big catastrophe” and called on the PA president to proceed with the elections.
Ignoring the public outcry, Abbas on Friday issued a decree in which he postponed the elections. In his decree, Abbas claimed that Israel has “prevented preparations for the elections and holding them in occupied Jerusalem.”
The decree came hours after Abbas announced the postponement of the elections after a meeting in Ramallah of leaders of various Palestinian factions.
Abbas said that international efforts to exert pressure on Israel to allow the elections to take place in Jerusalem had failed. He said that the Palestinians were ready to hold elections as soon as Israel agrees to their request to hold the vote in Jerusalem.
The civil society organizations called for “creating an atmosphere for dialogue, respecting public freedoms and forming a Palestinian national unity government.”
In a statement, the organizations said that the decision to delay the elections carries great risk. “Had they taken place, the elections could have constituted an important step toward for the restoration of national unity, which has deteriorated significantly” due to the power struggle between Abbas’s Fatah faction and Hamas,” the statement read. “The decision to postpone the elections could perpetuate the split between the West Bank and Gaza Strip.”
The organizations called on the PA government to start preparations for holding elections within six months.
The Palestinian Independent Commission for Human Rights (ICHR) expressed “deep regret” over the postponement of the elections and warned that the move would jeopardize the stability of the Palestinian political system, civic peace, national unity and public freedoms.
ICHR called on the international community to put pressure on Israel to allow the elections to take place in Jerusalem. It also called on Abbas to set new dates for the parliamentary and presidential elections, which were scheduled for May 22 and July 31 respectively.
Hamas denounced Abbas’s decision, dubbing it a “coup” against agreements reached with Fatah and other factions in the past few months.
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh described Abbas’s decision as “unfortunate,” saying it plunged the Palestinian arena into a state of a “semi-vacuum.”
“Postponing the elections means canceling them and confiscating the political rights of the Palestinians,” Haniyeh said. “There is no disagreement over the necessity of holding elections in Jerusalem. The disagreement is over making a Palestinian decision dependent on the decision of the Israeli occupation.”
A number of Hamas officials accused Abbas of using the Jerusalem issue as an excuse to delay the elections and “prevent from Palestinians from practicing their constitutional right.” They said that Abbas took to the decision because of mounting tensions in Fatah, especially after veteran officials of the faction, including Nasser al-Kidwa and Marwan Barghouti, decided to run on a separate slate.
The PLO’s Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) said that Abbas’ decision “casts doubt on the seriousness of the Palestinian leadership about ending the split [between the West Bank and Gaza Strip] and restoring national unity.” The PFLP also warned that the decision would deepen the crisis in the Palestinian arena.
Professor Sari Nusseibeh, a prominent Palestinian academic and former PLO representative in Jerusalem, called on Abbas to resign. “I think that abbas must submit his resignation,” said Nusseibeh, who was running as a candidate on the Al-Mustaqbal list, which is affiliated with exiled Fatah operative Mohammed Dahlan. “Halting the electoral process is a dangerous decision that opens the door wide open for civil disobedience against the Palestinian Authority.”
Hanan Ashrawi, who recently resigned from the PLO Executive Committee, commented on Twitter: “The excitement, enthusiasm and energy with which the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territories welcomed the prospect of legislative, presidential and [PLO] Palestinian National Council elections were instantly transformed into profound disappointment and anger. Jerusalem is the essence of defiance, not a pretext for subverting democracy!”
Defending Abbas’s move, PA presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudaineh said that the decision to postpone the elections “aims at preserving top national interests, on top of which is the issue of occupied Jerusalem.”
Abu Rudaineh, in an interview with the PA’s Voice of Palestine radio station, added that “holding the elections without Jerusalem means an implementation of [former US President Donald Trump’s] Deal of the Century.”
According to Abu Rudaineh, the PA leadership tried by all means to hold the elections in Jerusalem, but “received a negative answer from Israel.”
He dismissed the widespread criticism by many Palestinians as being part of “a campaign of disinformation carried out by suspicious parties to undermine the Palestinian national decision.”


Tags Elections Mahmoud Abbas Palestinian
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Amid COVID-19, Israel needs to help olim and their families - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu needs to go, Israel needs a reset - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: A hit-and-miss season

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Ehud Olmert to 'Post': We are on the way to another Intifada - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

John Kerry’s anti-Israel stance speaks for itself - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
3

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
4

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Jerusalem escalation could be how Israel's next war starts - analysis

Israeli police officers clash with arabs in East Jerusalem on April 23, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by