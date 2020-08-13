The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Palestinians fume over Israel-UAE deal

Fatah: UAE betrayed Arabs, Palestinians

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
AUGUST 13, 2020 20:04
Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed at the Gulf Cooperation Council summit in Mecca on May 30, 2019 (photo credit: BANDAR ALGALOUD / SAUDI ROYAL COURT / REUTERS)
Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed at the Gulf Cooperation Council summit in Mecca on May 30, 2019
(photo credit: BANDAR ALGALOUD / SAUDI ROYAL COURT / REUTERS)
Palestinians from across the political spectrum on Thursday strongly condemned the normalization agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), dubbing it a betrayal of Arabs and Palestinians.
Many Palestinians and Arabs took to social media to express outrage over the agreement, with some calling it a ‘new nakba (catastrophe).” They also used a variety of pejoratives against the Gulf state and its leaders, including the “United Zionist Emirate” and “dogs” and “traitors.” Others referred to the announcement as a “black Thursday for Arabs and Palestinians.”
Palestinian officials said they did not have prior knowledge of the agreement.
“Israel has annexed the United Arab Emirates instead of annexing the West Bank,” a senior Palestinian official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told The Jerusalem Post. “This is a very dangerous development that requires a response not only from the Palestinians, but the whole Arab world.”
The officials said that the agreement was in violation of the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative, which states that the Arab countries would establish normal relations with Israel only “in the context of a comprehensive peace and a full Israeli withdrawal from all the territories occupied since 1967.”
Hanan Ashrawi, member of the PLO Executive Committee, said that Israel “got rewarded for not declaring openly what it’s been doing to Palestine illegally and persistently since the beginning of the occupation.”
The UAE, she said, “has come out in the open on its secret dealings/normalization with Israel. Please don't do us a favor. We are nobody's fig leaf!”
Abbas Zaki, member of the Fatah Central Committee, said that the Israel-UAE constitutes “a breach of the Arab consensus and a betrayal of the Arab countries and Palestine.”
Zaki urged the Palestinian leadership to withdraw its ambassador from the UAE in protest of the agreement. He also called on the Arab League to withdraw its peace initiative with Israel.
Hamas officials in the Gaza Strip also denounced the agreement and said it would “encourage Israel to continue its aggression against the Palestinians.”
The Israel-UAE agreement does not serve the Palestinian cause and encourages Israeli aggression and disregard for the rights of the Palestinian people,” said Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem.
Another Hamas official, Fawzi Barhoum, denounced the announcement as a “free reward for Israel in return for its crimes and violations against the Palestinians.”
The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) organization warned that normalization was tantamount to “surrender.”
A PIJ official in the Gaza Strip said that the Israel-UAE deal “won’t change the reality of the conflict.”
PIJ leader Mohammed al-Hindi lashed out at the agreement and called it “a political, moral and strategic downfall” on the part of the UAE.
Another Gaza-based terror group, the Popular Resistance Committees, said that the agreement announced “between the enemy entity and the UAE reveals the size of the conspiracy against our people and our cause.”
The group added: “We consider it a treacherous and poisonous stab in the back of the nation and its history.”
Relations between the Palestinian Authority and the UAE have been strained over the past few years, particularly over the Gulf state’s endorsement of deposed Fatah official Mohammed Dahlan, an arch-rival of PA President Mahmoud Abbas. Dahlan, who serves as a special adviser to the crown prince of the UAE, has been accused of working to undermine Abbas and the PA.


