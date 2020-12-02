After dumping Hamas, Abbas seeks to restore ties with Gulf states

A recent phone call from the king of Bahrain, Hamad bin Issa Al Khalifa, to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, came as a pleasant surprise to Palestinian officials in Ramallah, who say it as a sign of a thaw in their relations with the Gulf state.The Bahraini monarch phoned Abbas to offer his condolences over the death of PLO Secretary-General Saeb Erekat, who died last month at Hadassah-University Medical Center in Jerusalem's Ein Kerem after being infected with the coronavirus. Abbas, for his part, offered his condolences to the Bahraini king over the death of Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Bahrain’s long-serving prime minister, who died last month at the age of 84.This was the first phone conversation between Abbas and the king of Bahrain since the announcement that the Gulf state has decided to establish relations with Israel.The announcement came weeks after the United Arab Emirates became the first Gulf state to normalize its relations with Israel.Abbas and many Palestinian officials and factions had strongly condemned the rulers of Bahrain and the UAE for reaching the peace deals with Israel. They accused the two Gulf states of betraying the Palestinians and stabbing them in the back.Abbas, in addition, withdrew the Palestinian ambassadors from Abu Dhabi and Manama to protest the normalization accords with Israel.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}Recently, however, Abbas has sought to restore his relations with the two Gulf states.He quietly returned the ambassadors to Abu Dhabi and Manama, ordered Palestinian officials to stop all forms of criticism against Arabs who normalize their relations with Israel, and has asked Egypt and Jordan to help ease tensions between the Palestinians and the Gulf states.Abbas has also banned public protests against the UAE and Bahrain. A number of Palestinians who posted derogatory comments about the rulers of the two countries were either arrested or summoned for interrogation by Palestinian security forces in the West Bank.Abbas’s move to woo the Gulf states comes in wake of the collapse of efforts to achieve reconciliation between his ruling Fatah faction and Hamas.Since July, Fatah leaders, at the behest of Abbas, have been talking to Hamas leaders in the Gaza Strip, Turkey, Qatar and Lebanon about ways of ending their dispute and achieving national unity, as well as holding long overdue elections for the Palestinian presidency and parliament.Last week, Fatah and Hamas officials announced that the unity talks have failed. Hamas says the talks failed because of Abbas’s decision to resume civil and security coordination with Israel. Fatah, for its part, says the talks failed because Hamas is not serious about ending the split between the West Bank and Gaza Strip.“Abbas has chosen reconciliation with the Arab countries to unity with Hamas,” a senior Palestinian official told The Jerusalem Post. “Abbas understands that improving his relations with the Arab countries is more important than making peace with Hamas.”The official told Post that Abbas’s visit to Jordan and Egypt earlier this week came in the context of his effort to patch up his differences with the UAE and Bahrain.“We are hoping that Egypt and Jordan will help us fix our relationship with the brothers in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain,” the official remarked.Abbas, on his first trip abroad since the outbreak of the coronavirus earlier this year, met with Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.Palestinian officials said that Abbas sought the support of King Abdullah II and Sisi for his initiative to convene an international conference for peace in the Middle East shortly after President-elect Joe Biden enters the White House.But Abbas is also working toward mending fences with the UAE and Bahrain. He is further considering visiting the Gulf states to apologize for “insulting” their rulers and citizens after the signing of the peace deals with Israel, the officials revealed.