The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Al Jazeera violates US law by not disclosing ties with Qatari royalty

The main point of contention in the report is that Al Jazeera has refused to disclose its relationship with the Qatari royal family - which is against US law.

By CELIA JEAN  
JULY 9, 2020 14:10
The Al-Jazeera Media Network logo is seen on its headquarters building in Doha, Qatar. (photo credit: REUTERS)
The Al-Jazeera Media Network logo is seen on its headquarters building in Doha, Qatar.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Al Jazeera, a Qatari state-owned news agency that supplies Middle East news in English to millions of readers, has been accused of violating US transparency laws in a report issued by a former member of US congress and endorsed by the United Arab Emirates.
The main point of contention in the report is that Al Jazeera has refused to disclose its relationship with the Qatari royal family - which is against US law.
The report, issued on Tuesday, July 6 by former representative Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, claims that both the state ownded agency and the country of Qatar of violating the United State's Department of Justice's Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), which requires certain foreign agents, such as Russia’s RT, China’s CGTN, and Turkey’s TRT media outlets, to periodically disclose their relationship with their relationship with the foreign prinicipal.
Within this assertation, Ros-Lehtinen who chaired the House Foreign Affairs Committee from 2011-2013, accused Al Jazeera of operating as an undisclosed agent of the Qatari government.
According to the report, which was endorsed by the UAE, Al Jazeera, violated those laws by not disclosing ties with the Qatari Royal family, which it has used for years to further the government's political interests in the US. Despite the fact that its funded by the Qatari government, the news agency however maintains that it has editorial independence and is therefore not subject to FARA disclosure, according to the Washington Free Beacon who reported on the issue.
"These erroneous claims and tired, false narratives are a continuation of the aggressive lobbying, public relations, and online disinformation campaigns orchestrated by the United Arab Emirates," Al Jazeera said in a statement, according to Free Beacon. ""Unsuccessful in these attempts, the UAE is now attempting to accomplish the objectives of the blockade through other means, including weaponizing US laws improperly."
In 2017, the United Arab Emirates, which along with Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain imposed blockade to isolate Qatar, delving out sanctions unless Doha accepted demands to close Al Jazeera television, curb ties with Iran, shut a Turkish base and pay reparations. Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates sent a 13-point list of demands at the time, apparently aimed at dismantling their tiny but wealthy neighbor’s two-decade-old interventionist foreign policy which has incensed them.
The Arab states said Qatar's alleged support for terrorism as the main reason behind the blockade, they also accused the tiny nation of violating a 2014 Gulf Cooperation Council agreement and have criticized their ties with Iran.
Al Jazeera also came under congressional fire in 2018 when it admitted to planting an “undercover reporter” inside pro-Israel lobbyist organizations in Washington last year to create a documentary based on his findings.
The report states that Al Jazeera cannot maintain independence from the government, while the government, "owns, funds, and controls" the media agency.
"The United States needs to take a hard look at its relationship with Qatar and to compel Al Jazeera—the media network that is owned, funded, directed, and controlled by the Qatari government—to register with the Department of Justice under the Foreign Agents Registration Act," Ros-Lehtinen wrote in the report.
Additionally, Ros-Lehtinen expressed concern about Qatar's relationship with Iran as well as terror groups such as Hamas, and the connection that notion has with Al Jazeera's reporting.
"Qatar’s relationship with Iran raises serious questions regarding their vision for the region. Moreover, Qatar uses its state-owned, state-funded, state-directed and state-controlled Al Jazeera Media Network to  project this vision to the US public," Ros-Lehtinen said in the report. "I have long had concerns about these issues with Qatar. In 2014, I told my former congressional colleagues in a hearing, “Qatar is a major benefactor of Hamas” that it “has been supporting terrorists and radicals all  across the globe and offers them sanctuary."
Ros-Lehtinen also made note to question why an Arab nation of just a few hundred thousand people, whose native language is not English, "spends millions of dollars on this type of operation in the United States if not as part of a 'soft power' element of its foreign policy."
"Even if, as Qatar now contends, Al Jazeera is a 'private foundation for public benefit,' it is difficult to see what other benefit the Qatari people might get from their government spending millions of dollars on a US-based operation creating US-targeted materials for US social media platform users," she noted.
"I cannot sit by while the Qatari regime’s role is cloaked by a media conglomerate wholly owned by a foreign government," Ros-Lehtinen said. "The US public reads, hears, and sees Al Jazeera stories and content every day, and Americans deserve to know that this organization serves as an agent for—and is owned, funded, directed, and controlled by—the government of Qatar."
Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.


Tags United States qatar Al Jazeera
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Multiple attacks on Iran by unseen adversary send clear warning to regime By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Netanyahu has no more shame, no more responsibility - opinion By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Susan Hattis Rolef A difficult week for Netanyahu - Analysis By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader China’s increasingly oppressive actions show dangerous global trend By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Center field: Why I remain an American patriot By GIL TROY

Most Read

1 Is intercepted rocket attack on US embassy a game changer? Analysis
US Army soldiers keep watch on the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2020
2 What took place at the Iranian Natanz nuclear facility?
A general view of the Bushehr main nuclear reactor, Iran
3 El Al working to resume activity after canceling flights
El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
4 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
5 Gov't imposes partial lockdown as coronavirus spikes
Health care workers take test samples to check for coronavirus, Lod, July 5, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by