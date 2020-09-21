The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Alternative ‘Souk’ in Ramallah Seeks to Aid Local Growers

Peasants’ struggle to preserve traditional methods while facing barriers to production and sales.

By FATINA HAMAD/THE MEDIA LINE  
SEPTEMBER 21, 2020 01:34
Naser Rabah and his wares. ‘Farmers are not getting any support.’ September 2020 (photo credit: FATINA HAMAD)
Naser Rabah and his wares. ‘Farmers are not getting any support.’ September 2020
(photo credit: FATINA HAMAD)
A group of Palestinian “peasants” who support their families by working small parcels of land has been getting together twice a week for seven years, determined to help the vulnerable local agricultural sector bring its produce to market despite a lack of support from the Palestinian Authority.
Their alternative market in the central West Bank city of Ramallah brings together nearly a dozen farmers and producers who sell local seasonal vegetables, fruit and food products, including traditional meals.
They insist on calling themselves peasants rather than farmers, saying that while farming can be seen merely as a profession, peasantry is a way of life, which means that a family eats its own produce and sells the surplus.
Walking into their souk, Arabic for market, the question of what makes it different from the city’s wholesale fruit and vegetable market is quickly answered: The peasants turn it into a space to protest against the lack of support for the agricultural sector, a space where they meet customers and open up discussions on myriad topics, from politics to social affairs all the way to the latest solutions to their agricultural conundrums.
Milk, honey, chemical-free vegetables and fruits, bread and even local embroidery can take you deep into the stories of the peasants, their families, their ambitions and their demands, says Fareed Tomallah, an organizer of the alternative souk.
“The peasant here doesn’t only sell tomatoes; he shares his story with his customers and creates a bond that might lead to other forms of partnerships and cooperation,” Tomallah tells The Media Line.
The souk this year is plastics-free to encourage people to look at the impact of such things like plastic bags on the environment.
Naser Rabah, 57, from the West Bank village of Turmus Ayya, lived for 25 years in the Los Angeles area, where he worked in agriculture. He has decided to rehabilitate more of his land, to expand his production despite fears that he will have difficulty selling his goods.
“I might be able to sell a third of my produce, but the farmers are not getting any support from the [PA] government. We know they cannot do anything, but we keep trying and hope to push them to look at us,” Rabah tells The Media Line.
“I brought all the know-how I learned in the US because Palestine is agricultural land,” he continues, “but why can’t we live from it?”
Um Ammar, 69, from Beitunia, joined the market this year after nearly 30 years of selling her produce elsewhere.
“The wholesale market is crowded and there is no place to sit or to avoid the sun,” she explains to The Media Line. “For us, this market is better, smaller, and I enjoy it here because I meet other people and share so many things.”
She chuckles and winks at Fatima Mustafa, her witty next-door neighbor at the alternative souk, who sells traditional embroidery.
Mustafa runs a network of women who make the embroidery, which she normally sells in the West Bank, Jerusalem, the Israeli city of Nazareth and even at regional fairs as far afield as Qatar, Kuwait and Turkey.
But at 68, the biggest challenge for her now is the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, health guidelines prevent her from selling her wares inside Israel, with her merchant’s permit having been suspended.
“I haven’t sold a single piece of work since December and I’m afraid that I will keep eating and gaining more weight because [my friends in the market] think I’m vulnerable to the coronavirus,” she jokes to The Media Line.
Old and young, the peasants who produce food are numerous and have a lot to share.
For example, Abdulkarim and Raeda Hamad, a couple married for 33 years, are business partners. They carry on the beekeeping and honey-making business they inherited from their grandparents and allow their tech-savvy children to market their production, using social media and modern marketing tools.
At the other corner of the souk, 30-year-old Tamara Shatara offers a basket-full of the sourdough bread she started baking three years ago as a solution to her gluten allergy.
“I want to sell my bread because at one point in my life, it was all I was trying to do, and I want to keep explaining to people all that I’ve learned,” she informs The Media Line. “Even though it is French bread, the technique was used by our forefathers long ago.”
Jamal Njoum, a date farmer from Al-Auja village in the Jordan Valley, employs a bit of sarcasm and lifts a sign calling on people to “taste but not buy” the wares on his table.
“Frankly, people do not know how much effort we put into date production,” he tells The Media Line, complaining that “tons of dates” are regularly imported.
“The local market is a problem,” he notes. “We small-scale farmers barely sell locally.”
At the end of the day, the peasants pack up their goods and leave for home. They have smiles on their faces even if they did not sell much.
“It is the stories we share that count,” Um Ammar says of the alternative souk, “and that is what makes me happy I joined.”
Read more articles from The Media Line.


Tags Ramallah palestinian culture palestinian economy Palestinian
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The decision to halt protests during lockdown shows national solidarity By JPOST EDITORIAL
This Rosh Hashanah, let’s strive to be better By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Prayers, peace, politics and a pandemic By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Rosh Hashanah is Without joy or hope By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trumping Palestinian lies and Tehran’s agenda By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel, Trump announces
L-R: Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
3 A restaurant-closing tsunami is on the way, New York restaurateurs warn
People walk by restaurants' outdoor patios after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 21 more locations for outdoor dining options in Manhattan, New York City, August 14, 2020
4 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
5 13 injured as rockets fired at southern Israel
Israeli security personnel check the scene of an explosion following a rocket attack fired from Gaza in Ashdod

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by