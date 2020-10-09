Ankara, after fueling Armenia conflict, moves on to Varosha in Cyprus

Ankara provoked a new crisis with Cyprus on Thursday with plans to extend its illegal occupation of part of the island to include an area called Varosha. Turkey’s regime of Recep Tayyip Erdogan uses a new international crisis every week to distract from economic failures at home and to keep the public motivated through nationalist and religious action.Varosha is a beach area that has been abandoned for 46 years after Ankara invaded Cyprus and expelled Greek Cypriots from the northern part of the island. Ankara claims its illegal invasion was merely to “guarantee” the rights of Turkish Cypriots. However, the expulsion of Greeks and keeping them from returning to areas like Varosha run counter to that claim. Turkey’s policy of expelling minorities in Cyprus is linked to its historic expulsion of Armenians and Greeks and its recent invasion of Afrin where it expelled Kurdish minorities. The Guardian interviewed Greeks who had been expelled from the area in 1974. One woman described seeing the area reopened as a “sorrow.” Cyprus leader Nicos Anastasiades said that the move was “illegal” and it has been condemned by Russia and the EU and UN have expressed the usual “concern” which means they will draft statements and do nothing. Turkey has been increasingly threatening Greece and other EU and NATO members. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently visited Greece and Cyprus to show support for the countries. Pompeo is also “concerned” about Ankara’s aggressive behavior. Turkey has slammed Pompeo, threatened the Trump administration and bashed US Presidential candidate Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi in recent months. The Cyprus provocation is of importance to the region. Israel is becoming a key ally of Cyprus and Greece with a new gas deal that is supposed to include a pipeline and energy forum. Meanwhile the Egyptian and Russian navies are drilling in the Black Sea and Turkey is testing out the S-400 system it bought from Russia in the Black Sea. Turkey is also accused of using the S-400 system to track NATO-member Greece’s F-16s, an accusation that emerged this week but refers to an incident in August. The New York Times analyst Christiaan Triebert has alleged Turkey sent F-16s to Azerbaijan during a recent conflict that broke out with Armenia in late September. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });If all these incidents seem hard to follow, it is because Ankara wants them that way. It fuels fires from Armenia to Libya to Sinjar in northern Iraq to keep media and locals running from one story to another. Ankara plays the region like a piano, where every key is a new military invasion or bombing campaign. Since 2016 Turkey has moved to a process of confrontation with all its neighbors. This was in contrast to the pragmatic policy of Ahmet Davutoglu, a former foreign minister and prime minister under the Erdogan regime. Turkey once had “zero problems” with its neighbors and wanted to join the European Union.At the time it was a democracy. Now Turkey has removed all but 5 of the 65 mayors of the opposition HDP party. It’s ruling AK Party portrays the opposition CHP as stabbing the country in the back. Turkey is the largest jailor of journalists in the world and has purged more than 150,000 civil servants after a coup attempt in 2016. There is almost no critical media in Turkey and the country resembles a one party state increasingly like other authoritarian regimes where no criticism of the leadership is permitted. People are often arrested for posting criticism of the government on social media. Turkey’s ruling party is also plowing resources into religious education to create a more extreme populace in the future to back its programs.
The top religious affairs directorate in Turkey is hiring while secular academics are pushed out in other areas. The religious body now has more of a budget than 8 other ministries, according to Ilhan Tanir of Ahval. Ankara began its new crises-driven policy in 2016 with its first invasion of Syria and increasing its war against Kurdish dissidents. In 2018 it invaded the peaceful Kurdish region of Afrin, leading to 160,000 Kurds fleeing and Ankara imported extremist Islamist militias to run the occupied zone. It then directed those same militias to attack the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces in a new invasion in October 2019 near Tel Abyad. Then it took the militias and sent them to Libya in January and is now sending to fight on behalf of Azerbaijan against Armenia. Ankara’s crises-driven policy has now entered a phase of a new military crises every two weeks. After having sent arms illegally to Libya to fight in a civil war, threatening Egypt and the UAE and causing a crises with France, it bombed northern Iraq in July and then in August began threats against Greece and Cyprus in the eastern Mediterranean. With the Eastern Mediterranean issue percolating in mid-September Ankara set its sights on a new crises with Armenia. The government ordered media to report that “terrorists” were working with Armenia, an invented news story that usually foreshadows a Turkish invasion, and then encouraged Azerbaijan to attack the disputed area of Nagorna-Karabkah on September 27. The war there has now displaced some 50,000 Armenians, joining the 350,000 mostly Kurds that Ankara has displaced in Syria. On October 8, amid the Turkish-backed fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia, forces shelled a historic Armenian church in Shusha in Nagorna-Karabakh, part of Ankara’s history attacks on Christian churches and minority groups such as Alevis. The shelling of the Armenian church is linked to Ankara’s decision to turn the historic Christian church of Hagia Sophia from a museum to a mosque in July in Istanbul. At the time the Turkish Presidency said that Ankara would soon “liberate Al-Aqsa.” Turkey was already pivoting from having provoked the crises with Armenia in September to create a new crisis in mid-October. Ankara has sent thousands of Syrian rebel mercenaries to fight in Azerbaijan, a cynical move designed to get rid of them from northern Syria and distract them and use them to gain a foothold in Nagorna-Karabkah so Ankara can continue to provoke crises there when it serves its interests. Ankara has several targets it could aim for now. On October 1 the Turkish president’s office put out a social media graphic and statement arguing that “Jerusalem is ours.” This rhetoric is part of the Turkish ruling party’s attempt to increase its role in the Israel-Palestinian issue. With roots in the Muslim Brotherhood, Turkey’s rulers see Hamas as an ally. Hamas terrorist leaders have twice received a red carpet treatment this year by Ankara, most recently in late August. On September 22 Turkey also hosted Hamas-Fatah reconciliation talks. Pompeo has condemned Ankara for hosting the Hamas leaders and wanted terrorists. Ankara judged that Varosha would be an easy place to provoke a new crises with the European Union and Cyprus. The abandoned beach area, full of hotels and buildings, could be easily and illegally opened and Ankara could show northern Cyprus residents that it stands by them. In provoking the news about Varosha the goal of Ankara is to show there is nothing that stands in its way. F-16s can fly to Azerbaijan or attack Armenia, Turkey can invade Syria, remove the Americans from Tel Abyad, harass French warships at sea and use S-400 radar to track NATO-member Greece’s jets, threat Israel, the UAE, Greece, Syria’s regime, bomb Iraq, and there are no repercussions. The rising attacks on NATO members, even though Turkey is also a member of NATO, is designed to show that Ankara has no rules to abide by. For instance in June Turkish naval vessels were accused of flashing French naval vessels with their radar, a kind of symbolic threat. France complained about the incident. Turkey’s pro-government media on Friday celebrated the conflict with Armenia with coverage of the “Azerbaijani frontline.” Turkey’s Anadolu media also celebrated the one year anniversary since Ankara’s illegal invasion of Tel Abyad in Syria, where Kurdish minorities were hunted down and attacked, with some 200,000 people forced to flee. Ankara calls it a victory against “terrorism,” even though there were no terror attacks on Turkey from Syria. Anadolu also mentioned the Varosha issue and said Greece was provoking Turkey with a new naval drill. The recent moves by Ankara have raised eyebrows in Jerusalem. Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that Turkey was a destabilizing force in the region. Israeli intelligence and military assessments reported over the last year depict Ankara as a rising threat. However there is no consensus among Israel, the UAE, Egypt, Cyprus, Greece or other countries concerned by Turkey’s actions, on how to meet the destabilizing threat. The increased use of Syrian mercenaries which Ankara has turned into a foreign legion to sacrifice in wars where Ankara wants a role has harmed Armenia and Libya. Cyprus and Greece have been threatened. In March Turkey sent poor Syrian refugees to the Greek border to try to get the EU to give Ankara support in a battle with the Syrian regime and Russia in Idlib. At the same time Turkey and Russia work together with Iran in other parts of Syria. Turkey’s media pushed rumors of Israel-Turkey reconciliation in May 2020, as Turkey sought to slow down efforts by Egypt, Cyprus and Greece to work on a gas forum and gas deals. In the end Turkey couldn’t torpedo the increased work between Israel and Egypt, the UAE, Greece and Cyprus. Ankara then moved to oppose the UAE-Israel normalization deal announced in August. The endless crises-driven policy is oddly reflected in its ruling AK Party’s own propaganda. A graphic posted online shows Turkey like an octopus with hands in Armenia, Syria, Cyprus, Greece, Iraq, the Black Sea and reaching to Libya, with an opposition CHP dagger stabbing the octopus in the back. This is familiar imagery with the 1930s notion in Germany that the opposition “stabbed” Germany in the back during the Great War. Social media users pointed out the similarity.There has been limited pushback. The US critiqued Ankara’s hosting of Hamas. Iraq and others have expressed concern but done little to stop Turkey’s invasions and bombing. Israel, the EU, NATO, France and many other countries have also expressed concern. Greece, a frontline state, is trying to deal with the endless new provocations.It must deal with Turkish naval threats and drone threats and use of the S-400 radar, as well as Turkey using “research vessels” as cover for naval expeditions. Cyprus must now go to the UN to complain about Varosha. However the international community generally does little to stop aggression. Russia has invited Armenia and Azerbaijan to talks in Moscow, but Ankara’s goal will be to keep its mercenaries on the ground to heat up the Nagorna-Karabakh conflict whenever it needs a new crisis. Canada has suspended some exports to Turkey due to the warmongering. The EU recently said Turkey was undermining democracy, yet another warning. Iran has said the war Ankara stoked in Armenia could lead to a regional conflict. US Senators have expressed concern about Turkey using the Russian S-400 radar to harass naval allies. In this sense the beach at Varosha is merely one more frontline for Ankara. In two weeks it will find a new crises to fuel or a new war to push. Concerns point to eastern Syria where it may once again try to attack US-backed SDF forces.
